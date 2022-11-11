Original title: China League One Prospect丨The 29th round of this round of focus battle Shaanxi Changan Athletic against Heilongjiang Ice City

November 11 will usher in the 29th round of the 2022 China League One. The league has entered the final stage. The competition for the super quota and the escape from the relegation zone have entered a white-hot stage. Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic Club lost to Shijiazhuang Kungfu in the last round. The round ushered in Heilongjiang Bingcheng, and Heilongjiang Bingcheng also lost to Nantong Zhiyun in the last round, breaking his unbeaten score in three rounds.

The two teams faced each other twice last season. Sichuan Jiuniu had the upper hand with 1 win and 1 draw. Suzhou Soochow was tied by Beijing Beijing Sports University in the last round. They only won one victory in the past three rounds. Sichuan Jiuniu was also in poor condition. After losing to Kunshan in the last round, the team suffered their second defeat in the past three rounds. In the standings, the two teams are ranked 7th and 6th, with little difference in strength. In this game, both teams want to take all three points to reverse the decline.

The Kunshan team has won 12 consecutive victories and leads the standings, but last season, the two teams met Zibo Cuju and achieved 1 win and 1 loss without falling behind. However, Zibo Cuju is currently in a poor state. Beijing North Sports University has won a victory, and the suspense of this game is not big, and the Kunshan team is expected to continue to lead the winning streak.

November 12th Nanjing City vs Shijiazhuang Kung Fu In the last round of competition, both teams played very well. Nanjing City defeated their opponents by a large score, and Shijiazhuang Kung Fu defeated the strong Shaanxi Changan Athletics in a strong dialogue. Shijiazhuang Kung Fu currently ranks fifth in the league, with the same score as the fourth place. . Nanjing City is currently ranked eighth in the league. The strength of the two teams is not much different. The performance of the two teams' foreign aid will determine the direction of this game. Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic vs Heilongjiang Ice City Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic was last round ended by Shijiazhuang Kung Fu, and Heilongjiang Bingcheng was also ended by Nantong Zhiyun. The unbeaten record after the coaching change was also a tough battle for the two teams. If Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic lost again The game will basically miss the Super League this season. The equally strong Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic is also the touchstone of Heilongjiang Ice City. This game should be very good. Jiangxi North Gate vs Beijing North Sports University The two teams played against Jiangxi North Gate last season and achieved 1 win and 1 draw. Judging from this season's ranking, Jiangxi North Gate is also slightly better. Although Beijing North Sports University ended its four-game losing streak with a draw The embarrassing record of nine rounds of invincibility continues. They are in the relegation zone. They need to seize every possibility to score points. Every game must be played as the last game, so they cannot be afraid of losing. Beijing Institute of Technology vs Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard Although the two teams played against Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard with 1 loss and 1 draw last season, the Beijing Institute of Technology has not yet had a win this season. In contrast, Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard has won two in the past three rounds and is currently only 4 points away from the relegation zone. The three points in this game are important to them. If they can achieve a winning streak, it will also be a great encouragement to the players of the Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopards. November 13th Nantong Zhiyun vs Shanghai Jiading Huilong Although Nantong Zhiyun broke the undefeated golden body, the second-ranked Nantong Zhiyun still has a big gap with its opponents in terms of strength. Shanghai Jiading Huilong has achieved four consecutive defeats in the league. It is very difficult to get points on Nantong Zhiyun. Qingdao Youth Island vs Liaoning Shenyang City Both teams lost to their opponents in the last round, and Qingdao Youth Island even lost to the Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopards in the relegation zone. They will face teams ranked lower than themselves in this round. Liaoning Shenyang City ended their four-round unbeaten run by Qingdao Manatee. Qingdao Manatee's crushing hope in the last game did not affect the team's morale. Qingdao Manatee vs Guangxi Pingguo Halong The two teams, both newly-promoted players, have played to a draw in the second game this season, but Qingdao Manatee ranks third in the league this season, occupying a stable advantage in the competition for the Super League. At present, the league has also won five consecutive victories. , and achieved a big victory in each game; Guangxi Pingguo Halong ended his four-round invincibility in the last round, but it is still more difficult to hinder Qingdao Manatee. The 29th round of the 2022 Chinese League One will start on November 11, At that time, the football channel will bring live broadcasts to the fans, welcome to watch.

