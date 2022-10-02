Home Sports China’s Hong Kong Women’s Team Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships narrowly beats the French coach: the momentum must be maintained – Sports – CGTN
Sports

China’s Hong Kong Women’s Team Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships narrowly beats the French coach: the momentum must be maintained – Sports – CGTN

by admin
China’s Hong Kong Women’s Team Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships narrowly beats the French coach: the momentum must be maintained – Sports – CGTN

Original title: China‘s Hong Kong Women’s Team Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships narrowly beat the French coach: the momentum must be maintained

China News Service, Chengdu, October 2 (Reporter He Shaoqing Anyuan) “Although we have won two games in a row, the ball has not yet been played, and we must continue to work hard. After all, the momentum must be maintained.” On the afternoon of the 2nd, he talked about the Hong Kong women’s team in China. In 2022, the 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships (Final) Chengdu (referred to as “Chengdu World Table Tennis Team Competition”) narrowly defeated the French women’s team 3:2 in the group stage, and Li Jing, head coach of the Hong Kong Women’s Table Tennis Team, China In an exclusive interview with a reporter from Chinanews.com, he said.

At the Tokyo Olympics a year ago, Du Kaiqin, Li Haoqing, and Su Huiyin defeated the runner-up German team in the Rio Olympics women’s table tennis team in the table tennis women’s team competition, and won the first Olympic table tennis team medal in the history of table tennis in Hong Kong, China. In the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships team competition, the Hong Kong women’s team is also a favorite to advance to the group.

On the first match day of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships, the Chinese Hong Kong Women’s Team defeated the Italian Women’s Team 3-0. The match against the French women’s team was the second match of the Hong Kong women’s team in the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships. During the period, under the advantage of a total score of 2:0, Li Haoqing and Du Kaiqin lost the game one after another. Fortunately, teammate Zhu Chengzhu defeated Priscica Pavard at a critical moment and helped the team 3 : 2 narrow wins.

See also  Zhang Jinghua, former deputy secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee, was "double-opened" for falsifying economic data

After the game, Du Kaiqin said that the process of today’s game is relatively difficult, and it is also a kind of exercise for everyone to meet a more difficult team in the group stage. Teammate Zhu Chengzhu played a good benevolence today, and I hope to work hard later.

Zhu Chengzhu said that the encouragement of the team and the tactical arrangement of the coach made her very confident standing on the field. “I was very nervous before going on the court, but when I played, I felt that my teammates were behind me, gave me firm belief, and I enjoyed the game later.”

You may also like

Frida Bollani Magoni, music is refuge and care:...

Tragic stampede at Indonesian football stadium kills at...

Cured by Maradona with the match in the...

Good news!The Chinese women’s basketball team won the...

Tagliani, king of enduro at 42, triumphs in...

Women’s Volleyball World Championships Comprehensive: The Chinese team...

Udinese restarts from Bentegodi: we need to beat...

Premier League roundup: Arsenal win derby vs Liverpool...

Batistuta: “Cassano makes me tenderness. Being unpleasant is...

Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Team National Table...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy