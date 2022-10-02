Original title: China‘s Hong Kong Women’s Team Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships narrowly beat the French coach: the momentum must be maintained

China News Service, Chengdu, October 2 (Reporter He Shaoqing Anyuan) “Although we have won two games in a row, the ball has not yet been played, and we must continue to work hard. After all, the momentum must be maintained.” On the afternoon of the 2nd, he talked about the Hong Kong women’s team in China. In 2022, the 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships (Final) Chengdu (referred to as “Chengdu World Table Tennis Team Competition”) narrowly defeated the French women’s team 3:2 in the group stage, and Li Jing, head coach of the Hong Kong Women’s Table Tennis Team, China In an exclusive interview with a reporter from Chinanews.com, he said.

At the Tokyo Olympics a year ago, Du Kaiqin, Li Haoqing, and Su Huiyin defeated the runner-up German team in the Rio Olympics women’s table tennis team in the table tennis women’s team competition, and won the first Olympic table tennis team medal in the history of table tennis in Hong Kong, China. In the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships team competition, the Hong Kong women’s team is also a favorite to advance to the group.

On the first match day of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships, the Chinese Hong Kong Women’s Team defeated the Italian Women’s Team 3-0. The match against the French women’s team was the second match of the Hong Kong women’s team in the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships. During the period, under the advantage of a total score of 2:0, Li Haoqing and Du Kaiqin lost the game one after another. Fortunately, teammate Zhu Chengzhu defeated Priscica Pavard at a critical moment and helped the team 3 : 2 narrow wins.

After the game, Du Kaiqin said that the process of today’s game is relatively difficult, and it is also a kind of exercise for everyone to meet a more difficult team in the group stage. Teammate Zhu Chengzhu played a good benevolence today, and I hope to work hard later.

Zhu Chengzhu said that the encouragement of the team and the tactical arrangement of the coach made her very confident standing on the field. “I was very nervous before going on the court, but when I played, I felt that my teammates were behind me, gave me firm belief, and I enjoyed the game later.”