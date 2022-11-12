The Chinese men’s basketball team beat Iran to basically seal the qualification for the World Cup finalsFly into the homes of ordinary people

Last night, the Chinese men’s basketball team challenged the Iranian team away in the World Cup qualifier, and finally defeated the opponent 81 to 72, ranking second in the group with a record of 7 wins and 2 losses, and basically locked in the World Cup.

In the first quarter, the Iranian team took the lead in taking a 4-point lead, while the Chinese men’s basketball team seized on the opponent’s mistakes and relied on Zhao Rui and Wang Zhelin to cause consecutive kills at the basket. At the end of the first quarter, the Chinese team fell behind 20-21. In the second quarter, the Iranian team relied on Haddadi’s inside advantage to attack the Chinese team’s inside line, while the Chinese team relied on Jiang Weize and Zhou Peng to make consecutive three-pointers to help the team overtake the score, and the Chinese team led 42-34 after halftime.

After changing sides to fight again, Gu Quan’s three-pointer opened the situation, and the Chinese men’s basketball team played a small climax of 8 to 1. Subsequently, the Iranian men’s basketball team stepped up their offensive to bring the score closer. At the end of the third quarter, the Chinese men’s basketball team led 60-51. In the critical fourth quarter, the Chinese men’s basketball team expanded the score. After that, the Iranian team strengthened the outside line and hit three-pointers one after another, once reducing the difference to 2 points. At the last moment, Wu Qian and Zhou Peng hit a key 3-pointer. In the end, the Chinese men’s basketball team won 81-72.

In this game, five players from the Chinese team scored in double figures. Shanghai men’s basketball center Wang Zhelin scored a team-high 23 points and 7 rebounds. Wu Qian scored 13 points, Zhao Rui scored 12 points, Zhou Peng contributed 11 points, and Gu Quanyou scored 12 points. 10 points credited. According to the schedule, at 00:00 on November 15th, Beijing time, the Chinese men’s basketball team will play away to Bahrain.

At present, the last three rounds of the World Cup qualifiers remain, and the top three teams in the group will advance to next year’s World Cup finals. As the third and fourth ranked Kazakhstan team and Iran team have to face the unbeaten Australian team, the first team in the group. It is unlikely that a three-game winning streak will be won, so the Chinese team, which has already led by two wins and has a dominant position against each other, can be said to have advanced to the finals ahead of schedule.(Xinmin Evening News reporter Li Yuanchun)

