Chinese Football Association U21 League: Beijing Guoan Ping Shanghai Haigang-Sports-中工网

original title:

Chinese Football Association U21 League: Beijing Guoan Ping Shanghai Seaport

On May 28, Beijing Guoan U21 player An Yongjian (right) competed with Shanghai Haigang U21 player Wang Yulong in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Kaiyan

On the same day, in the second round of the 2023 Chinese Football Association U21 League (first stage of the final) held in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, the Beijing Guoan U21 team drew 1-1 with the Shanghai Haigang U21 team.

On May 28, Wang Yuxiang, a player of the Beijing Guoan U21 team, celebrated his goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Kaiyan

On May 28, players of the Beijing Guoan U21 team celebrated a goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Kaiyan

On May 28, Wang Yuxiang (third from right), a player of the Beijing Guoan U21 team, scored a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Kaiyan

On May 28, Wang Yuxiang (right), a player of the Beijing Guoan U21 team, scored a goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Kaiyan

On May 28, Yang Zihan (right), a player of the U21 team of Shanghai Haigang, and Hao Yucheng, a player of the U21 team of Beijing Guoan, competed.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Kaiyan

On May 28, players of the Beijing Guoan U21 team celebrated a goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Kaiyan

On May 28, the starting players of the Beijing Guoan U21 team took a group photo before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Kaiyan

On May 28, Beijing Guoan U21 player Fan Shuangjie (bottom right) and Shanghai Haigang U21 player Meng Jingchao fought in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Kaiyan

On May 28, the referee Ji Chenguang (fourth from right) showed a yellow card to Shanghai Haigang U21 player Fan Yangyang (bottom right).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Kaiyan