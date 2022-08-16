Xinhua News Agency, Nanjing, August 15 (Reporter Wang Hengzhi) The 13th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League kicked off on the 15th. Shandong Taishan team defeated Hebei team 7:0, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers shook hands with Changchun Yatai team 2:2 and.

Shandong Taishan team and Hebei team ranked second and penultimate respectively in the league standings before the game, and the difference in strength between the two teams is obvious. The Shandong Taishan team, which started with three foreign aids, scored three goals in the first 25 minutes. The Hebei team without foreign aid finally lost 0:7. Six players from the Shandong team scored in this campaign, including four domestic players. Liu Binbin scored two goals alone, and Jin Jingdao, Li Hailong and Guo Tianyu each scored one goal.

The Tianjin Jinmen Tigers and Changchun Yatai were evenly matched, with 4 goals scored in just 13 minutes in the second half. Zhou Tong, who came off the bench, helped Tianjin take the lead twice, and Yatai quickly equalized the score twice. In the end, the two teams shook hands 2:2. It is worth mentioning that this is Yatai’s seventh draw this season, and they are also the team with the most draws so far this season.

There will be only one game in the thirteenth round on the 16th, Shanghai Haigang team against Shenzhen team.