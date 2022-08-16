On August 16, the Apple iOS 16 development version launched the Beta6 version, with an update package size of 426.4MB. It is reported that the official version of iOS 16 will be released to the public in September this year.

iOS 16 Beta6 mainly improves some details, such as the more intuitive display of holidays in the calendar.

At this year’s Apple Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple officially released a new generation of operating system – iOS 16. According to the official introduction, iOS 16 is fully loaded with new personalization features, deep intelligent technology, and more seamless communication and sharing methods, making the user experience even better. Specifically, iOS 16 supports a personalized lock screen. Long press to customize the clock color, adjust the color chroma, adjust the style, etc., and add widgets; add a lock screen theme store, which can set multiple lock screen pages at the same time ; and can recall, mark unread, and edit sent messages.

In September this year, Apple will release the new iPhone 14 series. According to previous news, the new product launch may be a week earlier, and the iPhone 14 series will bring 4 devices, namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In terms of price, the average selling price of this series of models may increase by 15%.

