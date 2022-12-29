Xinhua News Agency, Guangzhou, December 27 (Reporter Wang Haoming) The Guangzhou team, the “eight champions” of the Chinese Super League, lost 1:4 to the Changchun Yatai team in the 33rd round of the 2022 Chinese Super League and was relegated one round ahead of schedule.

On August 7, 2022, the 11th round of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Super League was held in Haikou, Hainan Province. Players of the Guangzhou team encouraged each other before the start of the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Guanyu

Wang Jinxian opened the scoring for Changchun Yatai in the 8th minute, and Yan Dinghao equalized for Guangzhou in the 24th minute. In the second half, Cheng Changcheng scored a goal, Li Jiaheng scored an own goal, Tan Long scored another goal, and Changchun Yatai won a big victory.

After 33 games, the Guangzhou team ranked second to last with 3 wins, 8 draws, 22 losses and 17 points. The gap from the last Guangzhou City team in the relegation zone was 6 points, and they were relegated to the Chinese Premier League one round ahead of schedule.

From 2011 to 2017, the Guangzhou Evergrande team, the predecessor of the Guangzhou team, created seven consecutive championships in the Chinese Super League and won the AFC Champions League twice. In 2019, they reached the top again and became the “eight champions” of the Chinese Super League. In the 2020 season, they won the runner-up in the Super League.

On December 1, 2019, the 2019 Chinese Super League season ended. Guangzhou Evergrande beat Shanghai Shenhua by three goals at home and became the “eight champions” of the Chinese Super League. The picture shows Guangzhou Evergrande fans celebrating in the stands.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

Subsequently, the Chinese Football Association introduced a series of measures such as “neutralization” of the club name. The Guangzhou Evergrande team was renamed the Guangzhou team and won the third place in the Super League in the 2021 season. Since then, the debt problem of Evergrande Group, the parent company of the Guangzhou team, has affected the club, and many foreign players and major domestic players have left the team one after another.

This season, the Guangzhou City team is also in a quagmire. In this round, they defeated the Shenzhen team 3:0 and succeeded in a thrilling relegation. The “Guangzhou duo” who once created glory are now struggling to survive, and the glorious era of Guangzhou football has come to an end.

