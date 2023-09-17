Chinese Super League Roundup: Henan Continues Winning Streak, Meizhou Hakka Dominates Shenzhen

Henan and Meizhou Maintain Winning Streaks in Chinese Super League

In the 25th round of the 2023 Chinese Super League, Henan and Meizhou continued their winning streaks with impressive victories. Henan defeated Shanghai Shenhua 3-0 to secure their fourth consecutive win, while Meizhou Hakka sent Shenzhen to their seventh straight loss with a dominant 5-1 triumph.

The Henan team, currently in excellent form, faced a tough challenge at home against Shanghai Shenhua, who sat third in the league standings. The first half saw both teams exchanging attacks and solid defense, but no goals were scored. However, in the 58th minute, Kovic managed to break the deadlock with a powerful header, giving Henan the lead. Diliyimiti extended their advantage in the 70th minute with an impressive strike from the far corner of the back pocket. The 3-0 victory was sealed by Feng Boyuan’s volley in the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, Meizhou Hakka hosted the struggling Shenzhen team. Rodrigo put the home team in the lead in the 14th minute with a well-placed shot from the penalty area. Conrad doubled Meizhou Hakka’s lead in the 23rd minute with a clinical finish. The second half saw Meizhou Hakka continue their dominance, scoring three more goals. Shenzhen’s only consolation came in the 82nd minute when Shen Zigui scored a long-range effort.

Both Henan and Meizhou Hakka showcased their impressive attacking prowess in their respective matches, displaying excellent teamwork and clinical finishing. These victories further solidify their positions in the league standings and boost their confidence for the upcoming matches.

Henan’s consecutive victories highlight their current form and determination to climb the league table. With each win, they inch closer to the top teams and remain a strong contender in the Chinese Super League. On the other hand, Meizhou Hakka’s dominant performance against Shenzhen highlights their superiority and puts them in a favorable position in the league.

As the 2023 Chinese Super League season progresses, it will be interesting to see if Henan and Meizhou Hakka can sustain their winning streaks and continue their strong performances. Football fans across China will eagerly watch to see if these teams can challenge the top contenders and create further upsets in the league.

