Chinese Super League: Shandong Taishan wins Tianjin Jinmen Tigers

On November 3, Shandong Taishan team player Chen Pu (top right) celebrated with his teammate Moises (top left) after scoring a goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On the same day, in the 23rd round of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Super League held in Jinan, Shandong, Shandong Taishan team defeated Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 4-1.

On November 3, Shandong Taishan team player Chen Pu (middle) shoots during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On November 3, Shandong Taishan team player Chen Pu (front) celebrated a goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On November 3, Shandong Taishan team player Chen Pu (second from right) celebrated with his teammates after scoring a goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On November 3, Shandong Taishan team player Moises (left) competed with Tianjin Jinmen Tigers player Yang Fan.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On November 3, Shandong Taishan team player Cressan (left) and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers player David Andujar competed.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On November 3, Shandong Taishan team player Song Long (front left) and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers player Zhao Yingjie (front right) competed for the top.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On November 3, Shandong Taishan team player Liu Binbin (left) competed with Tianjin Jinmen Tigers player Wang Zhenghao.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On November 3, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers player Merida (center) celebrates with teammate Park Taoyu (left) after scoring a goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng