Beijing time on September 29th news, the 2022 season of the Chinese Super League 18th round of the make-up competition will start, Shanghai Haigang will play against Chengdu Rongcheng at home. In the first half, Lu Wenjun scored, Wu Lei scored the first goal after the return, and in the second half Wu Lei scored again to complete the scoring twice. In the end, Haigang easily defeated Chengdu Rongcheng 3-0.

In the 17th round 4 days ago, Haigang defeated Guangzhou City 2-0, and they finally caught up with the first group in the standings. If Haigang can win this game, then they will overtake in points. Henan team reached the top 4. The Chengdu team drew 0-0 with the Henan team in the last round, and they were tied with the advantage throughout the game, which also made the Chengdu team very depressed. Therefore, they also tried their best to win this game. .

In the 6th minute after the start of the game, Vargas delivered a long-distance through ball from the midfield, and Wu Lei plugged it in to form a single-handed shot. Unfortunately, the opponent’s goalkeeper attacked very fast and the ball was destroyed; in the 11th minute, Saldanha carried it in the middle. The defender slammed a cold arrow with his left foot, and the ball missed the right side of the goal;

In the 18th minute, Wu Guichao made a long-range shot with his right foot on the left side of the top of the arc and changed the line. Abdu Haimiti’s header relay in the penalty area missed the left side of the goal; in the 20th minute, Paulinho scored the ball from the front of the penalty area to On the left side, Lu Wenjun inserted the ball without stopping and pushed his right foot to the bottom right corner of the goal. Haigang led Chengdu 1-0. In the 25th minute, Vargas sent another good pass. Wu Lei took the ball in front of the penalty area and shot with his left foot and was blocked by the defender. out;

In the 38th minute, the Chengdu team's defender Liu Tao made a mistake in the backcourt. Vargas took the ball and shot the goal far away from the right post. In the 40th minute, the Chengdu team's defender made another mistake, and Wu Lei made a clever lob after stealing the ball. After completing the goal, Haigang led the Chengdu team 2-0. It is worth mentioning that Wu Lei's last Chinese Super League goal dates back to November 7, 2018, when Shanghai SIPG defeated Beijing Renhe 2-1 at home. The Chinese Super League champion was locked in one round in advance; then the first half ended, and Haigang temporarily led the Chengdu team 2-0; Change sides to fight again. In the 49th minute, Vargas quickly took a free kick in the frontcourt. Unfortunately, Wu Lei did not stop the ball and missed the opportunity to score twice; in the 50th minute, Wu Guichao took the ball and chose again. Long-range shot, but unfortunately did not kick the power and was confiscated by Yan Junling; in the 51st minute, Paulinho sent a wonderful pass from the ribs, Wu Lei calmly pushed in the penalty area and scored twice, Haigang led the Chengdu team 3-0; in the 75th minute, Romulo scored a free kick at the top of the arc in the penalty area. Yan Junling flew sideways and threw the ball to the post to pop the bottom line; then the game entered garbage time, and neither team had much desire to attack, and the game ended in the end , Haigang defeated the Chengdu team 3-0, overtook the Henan team in the standings, and reached the top 4. (DD) Related reading-Hao Wei supports Sun Zhunhao to participate in the World Cup: This is the glory of the entire Chinese Super League Shanghai Harbour starting: 1-Yan Junling, 2-Li Ang, 3-Jiang Guangtai, 4-Wang Shenchao (80′ 32-Li Shuai), 13-Wei Zhen, 6-Cai Huikang, 16-Xu Xin (67′ 29-Zhang Huachen) , 7-Wu Lei (67′ 14-Li Shenglong), 9-Paulinho, 11-Lu Wenjun (60'15-Li Shenyuan), 24-Vargas (80'25-Maitijiang); Substitutes: 12-Chen Wei, 22-Du Jia, 21-Yu Hai, 37-Chen Xuhuang (U23), 26-Chen Chunxin, 39-Liu Boyang (U23); Chengdu Rongcheng starting: 33-Zhang Yan, 17-Gan Rui (45′ 13-Hu Jing), 20-Abudu Haimiti, 26-Liu Tao, 40-Richard, 10-Romulo, 11-Jin Mingyou , 15-Wu Guichao (64′ 27-Liu Bin), 29-Muta Lifu (U23), 39-Gan Chao (79′ 22-Hu Xingyu (U23)), 12-Sardania (45′ 9-Fei Lipe (60′ 21 – Meng Junjie (U23))); Substitutes: 24-Xing Yu, 14-Han Guanghui, 18-Min Junlin, 19-Xiang Baixu, 28-Wang Hanlin, 31-Yang Ting, 36-Gou Junchen.

