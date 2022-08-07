Original title: Chinese Super League – Yang Yiming barbs Liu Xinyu’s contribution to Cangzhou 2-0 Guangzhou’s first win in nearly 10 rounds

At 20:00 on August 7th, Beijing time, the last game of the 11th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, the match between the Cangzhou Lions and the Guangzhou team kicked off. In the 50th minute, the Cangzhou team took advantage of the corner kick and made a barb by central defender Yang Yiming. 15 minutes later, Oscar assisted Liu Xinyu to expand the score. In the end, the Cangzhou Lions defeated the Guangzhou team 2-0, ending the embarrassment of the team’s 9 rounds of invincibility.

After the Cangzhou Lions beat Beijing Guoan in the first round of the season and won a good start, their record was either a draw or a loss, ranking fourth from the bottom in the standings, just one step away from the relegation zone. Cangzhou “suppressed” the opponent Guangzhou team in the relegation zone with a 1-point advantage. The Guangzhou team with huge personnel changes performed fairly well in the first stage, and it can even be said to be unexpected. In the second transfer window, Guangzhou team Li Xuepeng and Zhang Xiuwei can re-register, which is a big improvement for their strength. If the Guangzhou team can win this game, they will successfully leave the relegation zone and inject more confidence into the team’s next game.

In the 5th minute of the opening, the Cangzhou Lions won a free kick in front of the penalty area on the left side. Chen Zhongliu took the penalty and shot directly. The ball went over the head of the wall and also over the beam. In 1 minute, Chen Zhongliu made a long pass from the top of the backcourt, Oscar made an oblique shot from the right penalty area at high speed, and missed the far post. In the 13th minute, Chen Zhongliu pressed forward and passed behind the top pass defense line near the arc in the middle circle. Zang Yifeng got the ball in the penalty area and hit the goal wide. The assistant referee raised the flag to signal that Zang Yifeng was offside.

In the 21st minute, Zhang Xiuwei successfully grabbed the ball on the right side of the front court and sent a straight pass. Yang Liyu returned the pass from an inverted triangle, and the ball was a little wide. Zhang Xiuwei took the ball in the penalty area and adjusted his kick to hit the goal, which was higher than the crossbar. In the 28th minute, the Cangzhou team won a free kick on the left side of the top of the penalty area. Yang Xiaotian faked a run and Zang Yifeng made a real shot. The ball sank vigorously over the human wall and Guangzhou goalkeeper Liu Shibo saved the ball.

In the 39th minute, Park Shihao took the ball in the backcourt and Zhang Xiuwei successfully grabbed it. Wei Shihao cut the ball in and kicked the goal. The ball was blocked by the defender. Yan Dinghao, who followed up, shot again, and the ball was fired with anti-aircraft guns. 1 minute later, Wei Shihao took the ball from the left and broke to the front of the penalty area to score to the left. Before Zhang Xiuwei crossed the penalty area, Yan Dinghao, who was following him, shot again, and the ball was even more outrageous than before. In the 42nd minute, Park Shihao made a 45° cross from the right, the ball flew directly to the other side of the penalty area, Zang Yifeng knocked back, and Oscar’s long-range shot was a bit outrageous. At the end of half-time, the two sides temporarily scored a goalless draw.

After changing sides and fighting again, neither side made any personnel adjustments. In the 50th minute, Yang Xiaotian took a corner kick from the right. Chen Zhongliu headed the ball to the middle. The ball was headed out by Li Yang. Yang Yiming shot with a barb. Wang Shilong headed the ball and did not prevent the ball from entering the net. Cangzhou 1 -0 for the lead. In the 53rd minute, Yang Liyu lobbed a shot from the left penalty area, the ball passed over Shao Puliang’s head and slightly missed the far post. 2 minutes later, Zhang Xiuwei pushed the score to the right, Ling Jie knocked across the penalty area, and Wei Shihao, who was in place, pushed his shot wide of the near post. In the 59th minute, Zhang Xiuwei took a long shot from the outside corner of the penalty area on the left, and the ball went straight to the upper left corner of the goal. Shao Puliang flew and lifted the ball over the crossbar.

In the 62nd minute, Ma Fuyu, who had just played, received a pass from Liu Xinyu and shot a long shot from outside the penalty area. In the 65th minute, Oscar forcibly broke through the defense of the two on the right and crossed the goal. The ball passed through the three defenders of the Guangzhou team. Liu Xinyu from the far end shot Jiangong, and Cangzhou extended the lead 2-0. In the 69th minute, Wei Suowei made a cross from the left, Wei Shihao jumped high in the middle and shook his head to attack the goal, which was too far away from the target. In the 73rd minute, Wei Shihao faced the defense of the two and broke through the left rib to the edge of the small penalty area and shot from a small angle. Shao Puliang saved the ball from the baseline. The Guangzhou team’s left corner kick came to the goal, and Yang Liyu’s header missed the goal.

In the 80th minute, Oscar took the ball in the frontcourt and pushed it to the left in front of the penalty area. Bugra Khan, who came off the bench, pushed the ball, and Liu Shibo threw the ball and hugged it. 1 minute later, Yang Liyu took a long shot from outside the penalty area on the left, and Shao Puliang threw the ball and let go. Fortunately, the second reaction was to hug the ball in time. In the 86th minute, Wei Shihao made a long shot from outside the penalty area, and the ball fired an anti-aircraft gun. In the 89th minute, Yan Dinghao took a corner kick from the left. Zheng Shengxiong, who came off the bench from the previous point, headed for the top. Yang Xiaotian headed the ball next to the goal post to make a clearance. Zhao Wenzhe, who also came off the bench, burst into the defender. In stoppage time, Wei Shihao applauded the referee and received a yellow card, and Zhang Xiuwei, who had already come off the bench, was also shown a yellow card by Shi Zhenlu. In the end, Cangzhou defeated Guangzhou 2-0.

Cangzhou Lions lineup (541): 14-Shao Ruiliang; 28-Yang Xiaotian, 30-Liu Yang, 23-Yang Yiming, 31-Chen Zhongliu (76’21-Jiang Zhe), 17-Piao Shihao; 7-Zang Yifeng (61’27- Ma Fuyu (U23)), 16-Zheng Kaimu, 15-Sabiti-Abudusalamu (76’22-Guo Hao), 20-Liu Xinyu (71’11-Bugra Khan-Scandaner (U23)); 10 – Oscar;

Substitutes: 29-Han Feng, 2-Wang Peng, 3-Cao Haiqing, 9-Stefan Mikhailovich, 11-Bugrahan-Scandaner (U23), 21-Jiang Zhe, 22- Guo Hao, 24-He Youzu, 25-Zhang Yue (U23), 27-Ma Fuyu (U23), 32-Zhao Xuebin, 37-Annell-Mai Mai Tieli; Guangzhou team lineup (433): 1 -Liu Shibo; 27-Wei Suowei(U23), 6-Li Yang, 36-Wei Minghe(U23), 20-Wang Shilong(U23)(85’3-Zhao Wenzhe(U23));39-Huang Guangliang(U23)(78 ’21-Zheng Shengxiong(U23)), 15-Yan Dinghao, 28-Ling Jie(U23)(67’11-Xie Zifeng);17-Yang Liyu(85’23-Li Jiaheng(U23)), 7-Wei Shihao, 8-Zhang Xiuwei( 85’14 – Zhang Zili (U23));

Substitutes: 19-Zhang Jianzhi (U23), 3-Zhao Wenzhe (U23), 4-Chen Quanjiang (U23), 11-Xie Zifeng, 14-Zhang Zili (U23), 18-Fan Hengbo (U23), 21-Zheng Shengxiong (U23) , 23-Li Jiaheng (U23), 33-Cai Mingmin (U23), 34-Hou Yu (U23), 35-Wang Wenxuan (U23), 38-Chen Rijin (U23).

Yellow card: Guangzhou team: 90+2′ Wei Shihao, 90+3′ Zhang Xiuwei. Referee: Shi Zhenlu.

