On October 4th, Beijing time, the 21st round of the 2022 Chinese Super League will begin. At Guangzhou Yuexiu Mountain Stadium, Guangzhou City Team and Shenzhen Team shook hands 1-1 and scored one point each. Guangzhou City Team won their first draw of the season. Currently, they are still ranked 17th with 10 points and 3 wins, 1 draw and 15 losses; Shenzhen The team has 6 wins, 2 draws and 11 losses with 20 points and surpasses the Dalian team to temporarily occupy the 13th place in the standings. Ye Chugui broke the deadlock with a stabbing shot in the 25th minute; in the 75th minute, Yi Teng handballed a penalty in the penalty area, and Mi Haolun made a hit to tie the score.

At the beginning of the first half, the Shenzhen team played more actively. Han Jiaqi let go when defending the opponent’s corner kick, but fortunately he confiscated the ball immediately after turning around. Immediately, Achim Peng’s shot from the edge of the penalty area was confiscated by Han Jiaqi. With the deepening of the game, Guangzhou City gradually increased the ball possession rate, although for a while it was more of a lateral pass in their own half. In the 10th minute, the Guangzhou City team played an exquisite small team cooperation in the midfield and frontcourt, and Guillermé missed a shovel shot in the penalty area. In the 15th minute, Zhang Gong tried a long shot from the outside and still missed the target.

In the 18th minute, Li Yongjia kicked Jiang Zhipeng’s calf when he dribbled the ball, causing the Shenzhen team captain to fall to the ground in pain. Fortunately, it is impossible to deal with it simply. Subsequently, Li Yongjia kicked Xu Yue down in the midfield. In the 22nd minute, Ye Chugui made a low shot from the edge of the penalty area, and the ball rubbed the left post and would miss. The head coach Li Weifeng on the sidelines was quite annoyed.

In the 25th minute, Gui Hong’s left rib went straight in the frontcourt, the ball passed by Yuan Mincheng, Ye Chugui stepped in and lightly stabbed the ball with his foot to get rid of Lin Caimin, who was pounced, and then stabbed the ball from the front of the small penalty area and sent the ball into the net. The City team led 1-0, and Ye Chugui scored his first goal of the season. In the 28th minute, Zhang Gong brought down Achim Peng for a tactical foul and received a yellow card. In the first half of the game, the Guangzhou City team relied on Ye Chugui’s goal in the 25th minute to lead the Shenzhen team 1-0 and entered the halftime break.

At the beginning of the second half, the Shenzhen team changed two people in a row. In the 54th minute, Ye Chugui was given a yellow card. After that, the two sides continued to make personnel transfers. In the 75th minute, Yi Teng accidentally hit the ball with his left hand while defending in the penalty area, and the referee Zhang Long awarded a penalty kick. In the 78th minute, Mi Haolun took the penalty, tricked Han Jiaqi into hitting the bottom left corner of the goal with his left foot, and the Shenzhen team tied the score 1-1. In the 82nd minute, Li Tixiang’s long-range shot flew directly. After that, although there were still shots on goal, both sides lacked threats. In stoppage time, Li Tixiang was given a yellow card again. In the end, the Guangzhou City team shook hands with the Shenzhen team 1-1 at home and scored one point each.

Guangzhou City Team: 22-Han Jiaqi (U23); 13-Ning’an (85′ 15-Wang Peng), 18-Yiteng, 19-Jiang Jihong, 20-Tang Miao; 35-Liao Jiajun (U23), 12-Guiller Mei, 4-Zhang Gong, 11-Ye Chugui(59’10-Li Tixiang), 38-Li Yongjia(U23)(85′ 21-Chang Feiya);9-Gui Hong(70′ 29-Song Wenjie)

Shenzhen Team: 1-Zhang Lu; 2-Ye Lijiang (U23), 5-Lin Caimin, 6-Pei Shuai (55’40-Shen Zigui), 25-Mi Haolun; 21-Jiang Zhipeng (71’10-Alexandrini), 26-Yuan Mincheng (46’11-Zhang Yuan), 19-Xu Yue (U23) (46’8-Dai Weijun (U23)), 28-Li Yuanyi; 16-Zheng Dalun (66’38-Sun Ke), 7 – Achim Pen

