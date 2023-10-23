Chinese Swimming Team Shines at 2023 Swimming World Cup, Setting High Hopes for Paris Olympics

Title: The “Frog King” and “Butterfly Queen” Dominate the 2023 Swimming World Cup Budapest, Sparking Expectations for the Chinese Swimming Team at the Paris Olympics

The 2023 FINA Swimming World Cup in Budapest came to a thrilling conclusion, with Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang, known as the “Butterfly Queen” and “Frog King” respectively, reigning supreme in their respective events. The Chinese swimming team’s stellar performance has ignited hopes for their future success at the Paris Olympics.

With Shanghai Daily’s Zhou Wanqi reporting on this remarkable feat, it is clear that the Chinese swimmers have set their sights on conquering the Paris Olympics. Zhang Yufei clinched the women’s 100-meter butterfly championship, while Qin Haiyang emerged victorious in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke event. Qin Haiyang, in particular, secured an astounding nine gold medals in the three World Cup events, solidifying his dominance in breaststroke.

Both Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang displayed outstanding consistency and remarkable skill throughout various international competitions, such as the Fukuoka World Championships, Chengdu Universiade, Hangzhou Asian Games, and the World Cup. Their unwavering determination and exceptional performances have placed the Chinese swimming team on the global stage.

Notably, the 2023 FINA Swimming World Cup had three stops, with Berlin, Athens, and Budapest serving as the hosts. The Chinese team was represented by Zhang Yufei, Qin Haiyang, and Dong Zhihao, who brought their exceptional talents to the competition. Winners of three gold medals in a single event were honored with additional bonuses and a special crown. Despite Qin Haiyang’s reluctance to embrace the title of “Frog King,” his continued success demanded the recognition. Zhang Yufei also defended her title as the “Butterfly Queen” in the 200m and 100m butterfly events.

The gold medals earned by these incredible athletes hold significant value. Qin Haiyang not only secured gold in the 50m/100m/200m breaststroke events at the Berlin station but also triumphed over renowned swimmers, including Britain’s Olympic champion Peaty. Zhang Yufei, on the other hand, shattered records in the women’s 100m butterfly, with a time of 56.06 seconds, surpassing fellow competitors who were Olympic champions, world champions, and record holders.

The dynamic performance throughout the 2023 season showcases the Chinese swimmers’ remarkable prowess and their continuous improvement in combat capabilities. Qin Haiyang attributes his success to the daily accumulation of rigorous training, ensuring he remains at his peak for competitions. Zhang Yufei believes her ability to maintain unwavering consistency stems from a meticulous review of her performances and understanding the factors that contribute to her success.

Their journey is far from over, as both athletes will compete in the upcoming Youth League in November. Their performances highlight the effectiveness of previous breakthroughs in physical training and multi-sport training during national competitions. Qin Haiyang’s success is not only a result of his talent and hard work but also a testament to the Chinese swimming team’s exceptional training system and scientific methods.

The Chinese swimming team’s commitment to innovation is also notable. With the addition of former synchronized swimming world champion Kuili as a physical coach, athletes are incorporating dance into their routines to enhance coordination, engage their muscles, and enter a state of excitement. Furthermore, synchronized swimming techniques are utilized to train swimmers’ core strength and improve their water sense. Coaches and physical trainers collaborate closely to design tailored training programs for individual athletes, while incorporating advanced instruments such as underwater 3D cameras and AI technology to collect accurate data for analysis and adjustment.

The Chinese swimming team’s united coaching staff fosters a “win-win cooperation” mindset, combining Eastern and Western skills to continuously develop their talent. Foreign coaches are invited to train Chinese athletes on their home turf, providing young coaches with invaluable learning opportunities and elevating the overall coaching and technical standards. This approach has boosted athletes’ training abilities, continuous combat capabilities, overall confidence, and communication with the international swimming community.

With this incredible progress and unwavering dedication, Chinese swimming is poised for a promising future. The achievements of Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang at the 2023 Swimming World Cup have undoubtedly elevated expectations for the Chinese swimming team’s performance at the highly anticipated Paris Olympics.

