Chinese women's basketball team will start overseas training and preparations for the Women's Basketball World Cup

Chinese women’s basketball team will start overseas training and preparations for the Women’s Basketball World Cup

2022-08-11

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 10. According to the Chinese Basketball Association, in the early morning of the 11th, the Chinese women’s basketball team, which has finished domestic preparations, will leave for Europe to start an overseas training trip before the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

It is reported that the Chinese women’s basketball team will go to France, Spain, Belgium and Serbia successively to play several warm-up matches with the French women’s basketball team, the Spanish women’s basketball club, the Belgian women’s basketball team and the Serbian women’s basketball team. And go to Australia in mid-to-early September, as the case may be with the Australian domestic women’s basketball club or other World Cup participating teams for the final warm-up before the competition.

The 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup will be held in Sydney, Australia from September 22 to October 1. The Chinese women’s basketball team is in Group A with Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Puerto Rico, South Korea and the United States.

