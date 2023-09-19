Chinese Women’s Beach Volleyball Team Fully Prepared to Compete at Hangzhou Asian Games

Micro Asian Games: Chinese Women’s Beach Volleyball Team Prepares for Competition

Hangzhou, China – The Chinese women’s beach volleyball team is gearing up for the upcoming beach volleyball competition at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Coach Ricardo Cunha de Freitas, also known as “Ricardo,” expressed confidence in his team’s readiness for the event. “Everything here is great, and our team is ready to compete,” Ricardo said on the 18th. The team has been training intensely and hopes to showcase their performance in the upcoming matches.

The beach volleyball competition is set to commence on September 19 at the Banbianshan Beach Volleyball Center in Xiangshan, Ningbo. Ruan Haihai, the director of venue and facility operation and maintenance of the Ningbo Banbianshan Beach Volleyball Center Operations Team, revealed that all necessary preparations for the event have been completed. The sand screening process, among other preparations, have been finalized, ensuring that everything is set and ready at the competition venue.

A total of 48 teams from 17 countries and regions have registered for the Hangzhou Asian Games beach volleyball competition. The tournament will run from September 19th to 28th and will crown two gold medal winners in women’s and men’s beach volleyball.

During the nine-day event, the Ningbo Banbianshan Beach Volleyball Center will host approximately 100 games, with 19 games scheduled per day during the group stage. The gold medal matches for women’s and men’s beach volleyball will be held on September 27th and 28th, respectively.

Ricardo emphasized the hard work put in by the Chinese women’s beach volleyball team. He mentioned that Wang Fan, a teammate of the experienced players, is a young lady. “A mixture of experienced players and young players will bring success,” Ricardo stated confidently.

Wang Fan, a player on the Chinese women’s beach volleyball team, expressed her hopes for the competition. “I hope that through this game, we can strengthen our experience and teamwork,” she said in an interview. Wang Fan mentioned that she and her teammates have been working together as a team since the beginning of the year, accumulating valuable experience.

While the team has high expectations for their results, Wang Fan firmly believes that the process is equally important. “The best expectation is definitely to stand on the podium, but no matter what the outcome is, we will go all out,” she explained.

As the countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games begins, all eyes will be on the Chinese women’s beach volleyball team. With their dedication and preparation, they are determined to make their country proud.

