Nintendo’s Next-Generation Switch Console Rumored to Have Performance Comparable to PS4, Contradicting Previous Claims

Rumors Swirl Around Nintendo’s Next-Generation Switch Console, Activision Briefed on Performance

(Photo by reporter Huang Zhaoxiang)

Rumors surrounding Nintendo’s highly anticipated next-generation Switch console have reached a fever pitch in recent weeks. Multiple sources claim that the console’s performance will rival that of the highly acclaimed PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X next-generation consoles. However, a recent court document from the United States has shed some light on the matter, revealing that Nintendo briefed Activision on the new console’s capabilities last year. According to the document, the performance of the new console is rumored to be closer to the previous generation PlayStation 4.

The revelation comes as a result of the ongoing public hearings between the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Microsoft regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. As a series of court documents continue to surface, Nintendo’s console strategies are being unveiled. Foreign media outlet “The Verge” reported on the latest leaked documents, confirming that Activision, the developer behind the popular game “The Final Hour,” received a briefing from Nintendo as early as 2022. One of the documents, titled “NG Switch Draft.pdf,” describes the new console’s performance as being more aligned with the eighth generation platform, as well as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Further fueling the speculation, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick admitted in court that he regretted not being able to bring “The Final Hour” to the Switch platform. He also mentioned that even without Microsoft’s acquisition, the company would consider launching the game on the new console once its specifications are available. Kotick referred to it as “the decisive moment.”

Interestingly, this latest wave of leaked information contradicts what was revealed at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany earlier this month. Several media outlets reported that Nintendo discreetly showcased its new generation of consoles to select developers behind closed doors. They demonstrated a high-definition version of the critically acclaimed game “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” with improved resolution and frame rate. Nintendo also conducted live testing using “The Matrix: Awakening” and claimed that the new console can match the performance of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Rumor has it that the new Switch utilizes Nvidia’s DLSS technology and ray tracing.

As the anticipation builds, all eyes are on Nintendo for an official announcement regarding the next-generation Switch console. Fans and industry insiders alike eagerly await confirmation on its performance capabilities and the rumored features such as DLSS technology and ray tracing. Until then, the rumor mill will continue to churn, leaving gamers intrigued and excited for what might lie ahead in the world of Nintendo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

