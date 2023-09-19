Qidong, Jiangsu: Integration of Culture and Tourism Promotes Development

QIDONG, JIANGSU – In an effort to promote high-quality development of the tourism industry, Qidong City in Jiangsu Province has been focusing on the integration of culture and tourism. With its rich tourism resources and unique location advantages, the city has been continuously expanding the supply of tourism products and improving infrastructure construction and reception service facilities.

On September 16, tourists had the opportunity to ride an ox cart on the “Shili Bay” tidal flat, providing a unique and enjoyable experience. The city has been actively exploring new ways to attract visitors and provide them with memorable experiences. By leveraging its natural resources, Qidong aims to enhance its tourism industry and boost economic development.

Qidong City has seen significant progress in recent years, thanks to its commitment to the integrated development of culture and tourism. To accommodate the growing number of tourists, the city has been continuously improving its infrastructure and building reception service facilities.

The cultural aspect of tourism has also been highlighted in Qidong. On September 16, tourists enjoyed folk performances in Qidong Qitang City. The city has been keen on showcasing its cultural heritage and tradition to visitors, providing an enriching experience and promoting a deeper understanding of local history and customs.

The efforts of Qidong City have not gone unnoticed. Photos taken by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ji Chunpeng captured the beauty and vibrancy of the city’s tourist attractions. Images of tourists playing on the “Shili Bay” tidal flat and exploring the scenic Qitang City depict just a fraction of the experiences Qidong has to offer.

One of the notable attractions in the city is the Blue Sea and Silver Sand Scenic Area. Photographed on July 25, the area is a testament to Qidong’s commitment to preserving its natural surroundings and creating a sustainable tourism industry.

On September 17, cyclists enjoyed the scenic views along Jianghai Cultural Landscape Avenue. By promoting eco-tourism and offering cycling routes, Qidong aims to attract visitors who appreciate outdoor activities and value environmental preservation.

With its continuous efforts in integrating culture and tourism, Qidong City is striving to achieve sustainable and high-quality development. By showcasing its unique cultural heritage and leveraging its natural resources, the city aims to become a premier destination for both domestic and international tourists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

