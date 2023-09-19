The Beijing Stock Exchange Welcomes Its First Listing in Bao’an District, Increasing the Number of Listed Companies to 220

The number of listed companies on the Beijing Stock Exchange has recently increased to 220, with the latest addition being Shenzhen Fuheng New Materials Co., Ltd. The company made history by becoming the first to be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange in the Bao’an District of Shenzhen. The Beijing Stock Exchange’s total market value has now reached 264.2 billion yuan.

Established in 1993, Fuheng New Materials has been dedicated to independent research and development, as well as the improvement of performance and production processes for modified plastics. Over the years, the company has gained extensive expertise in technical formulas and large-scale production of modified plastics. In recognition of its achievements, Fuheng New Materials was selected for inclusion in the national-level specialized and new “little giants” list earlier this year.

During their listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange, Fuheng New Materials issued 26.22 million shares at an issue price of 5.68 yuan per share. This attracted renowned investment institutions like Shouzheng Zefu and Guide Fund to become strategic investors. The company’s decision to go public is expected to generate funds for future development and overcome any production capacity limitations.

The recent release of the “19 In-depth Reforms” by the Beijing Stock Exchange has further expanded listing opportunities for companies. This move is seen as a way to enhance market liquidity and improve valuation expectations. Industry experts anticipate that with the ongoing reform of the issuance and listing system, the Beijing Stock Exchange will increase the supply of high-quality listed companies.

Overall, the addition of Shenzhen Fuheng New Materials Co., Ltd. to the Beijing Stock Exchange brings the total number of listed companies to 220. The market value of the exchange has now reached an impressive 264.2 billion yuan. With the implementation of the “19 In-depth Reforms,” the future looks promising for the Beijing Stock Exchange as it continues to enhance its listing paths and attract high-quality businesses.