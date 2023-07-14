Chinese Women’s Football Team Falls 0-3 to Brazil in Warm-Up Match: Wang Shuang Leads 19 Players

Chinese Women’s Football Team Suffers 0-3 Defeat to Brazil in Warm-up Match

The Chinese women’s football team faced a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Brazilian women’s football team in a warm-up match held on July 13 in Australia. Led by Wang Shuang, the Chinese team had 19 players participating in the game. However, notable players such as Tang Jiali and Shen Mengyu did not get the chance to play, but they are expected to feature in the upcoming match against Colombia.

The game between the Chinese and Brazilian teams was played in a fully enclosed environment to prevent the rival team from studying their tactics. The match started with Wang Shuang leading the Chinese team, but the Brazilian team managed to score in the seventh minute. They further extended their lead with a free kick in the 24th minute and scored again before the end of the second quarter.

The Brazilian women’s football team secured their victory through a long shot and two set kicks, highlighting the need for the Chinese team to pay more attention to preventing such opportunities. It is worth mentioning that in the previous Tokyo Olympics, the Chinese team lost to Brazil with a score of 0-5, without key players like Tang Jiali.

The 0-3 scoreline between the Chinese and Brazilian women’s teams underscores the gap between China and the world‘s top teams. In previous training matches in Europe, the Chinese team suffered defeats of 1-4 against Sweden and 0-3 against Spain, further highlighting the disparity. As a result, fans should not have high expectations for the Chinese women’s football team in the upcoming World Cup. However, the team is determined to give their best and strive for good results.

The reunion of Wang Shuang with his teammates in Australia did not result in a smooth running-in of the tactical lineup. However, the introduction of Shen Mengyu and Tang Jiali, two outstanding main players, could significantly improve the strength of the Chinese team. Shen Mengyu is known for her impressive performances on the wing and defense, while Tang Jiali excels in midfield and offense. Their inclusion could boost the team’s overall performance.

The warm-up matches against Brazil and Colombia serve the purpose of practicing the team’s tactical lineup and avoiding injuries. These matches allow the Chinese team to experience the style and high-intensity game rhythm of top teams in the world. Through these games, coach Shui Qingxia gains a better understanding of each player’s game state and strength on the field.

In order to secure a spot in the Women’s World Cup, the Chinese women’s football team will need to face the 13th-ranked Danish team without facing defeat. Players such as Zhang Linyan and Wang Shuang must increase their offensive speed through counterattacking while maintaining a strong defense. The team can also consider implementing iron barrel tactics. If they can avoid losing to Denmark in the first game and win against Haiti in the second game, the hope of qualifying from their group remains alive. Fans are hopeful that the Chinese women’s football team will achieve positive results in the future.

What are your thoughts on the Chinese women’s football team’s 0-3 loss to Brazil in the closed warm-up match in Australia? Share your views in the comments section below.

[Editor Name]

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author. Sohu provides information storage space services and does not necessarily endorse the views stated here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

