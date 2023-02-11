Another complicated evening for the French championship in terms of safety and public order. As has perhaps already happened too many times in recent months, even before the match between Clermont and Marseille heavy clashes were recorded between the two fans outside the Gabriel Montpied stadium. To disperse the people and stop the unrest the policemen were forced to intervene through a massive use of tear gas which, due to the strong wind, they invaded the pitch and the stands, causing various problems for spectators and players as soon as they enter the field. Marseille coach Tudor himself was among the first to ask the referee to postpone the match, which then started 50 minutes late.