Many families have resorted to using public space to generate income and support their homes; for this reason, in recent months the situation has become critical in the capital of Risaraldo.

For example, Ferrocarril avenue, between eighth and ninth streets; it became a Persian market, where informal vendors took over the platforms of the sector known as ‘Los Puentes’ to display their wares.

The intervention carried out by the Pereira Government Secretary, the Metropolitan Police, the Cleaning Company together with the operator Atesa de Occidente, and other entities, barely 20 days ago, was useless, since the place is once again crowded with merchants.

For his part, José Wilson Bedoya, leader of the Villavicencio commune, stated “this is the entrance to the city, and this Persian market that seized this here is inconceivable”; In addition, he added, the Pereira mayor’s office must eradicate the root problem; given that, the Secretary of Government carries out the operations, and after two days it is the same.

Therefore, there was no definitive solution to this problem of improper occupation of public space in the block adjacent to the César Gaviria Trujillo Viaduct; even the Mayor’s Office of Pereira proposed to follow up in the place, to avoid this phenomenon; however, the outlook is disturbing.

The Data

In 2022, the Pereira Mayor’s Office managed to recover 1,190m2 of public space; In addition, they made 297 subpoenas for invasion of public places.