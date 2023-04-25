Home » Clubs to decide on May 24th
Sports

Clubs to decide on May 24th

by admin
Clubs to decide on May 24th

Dhe representatives of the Presidium and Supervisory Board of the German Football League (DFL) took the next step towards a revolution and on Tuesday discussed the offers of several private equity companies interested in investing billions in German club football. It was “unanimously decided that the process regarding a strategic partnership at league level will be continued and that the cornerstones of a partnership will be presented to the 36 professional clubs for decision at an extraordinary DFL general meeting on May 24, 2023,” as the DFL announced.

At first glance, it sounds as if the business will continue to be successful, especially since everyone actually agrees that the DFL’s business model needs to be developed further. Among other things, there should be its own streaming platform, via which the games and other Bundesliga content could initially be sold directly to the public on international markets and in a further step possibly in Germany.

The investor is to make more than two billion euros available in exchange for 12.5 percent of the income from national and international media marketing for a period of 20 to 30 years. These framework data can be the subject of further negotiations. For the time being, “criteria for the detailed evaluation and selection of a strategic partner were adopted in order to reduce the group of interested parties to three in a next step,” writes the league association.

How is the money used?

According to information from the FAZ, there can be no question of a harmonious process, because not all clubs are convinced of the procedure. At several Bundesliga locations, it can be heard that clubs do not feel well informed by the “Future Scenarios” working group, which designed the process together with Deutsche Bank and Bankhaus Nomura. On the one hand, the project is being pushed forward, but at the same time fundamental questions remain unresolved, without the answers to which it is impossible for many clubs to take a well-founded position on the project, say those involved.

See also  The Hebei team has reached the most critical moment!All employees are ready to leave after receiving notice_work

You may also like

Borussia Mönchengladbach: The deep depression

NBA Rookie of the Year tonight

Referee Felix Brych would no longer whistle without...

«Beautiful, you managed to win at least one...

Showdown in the Premier League: Manchester City in...

MEZZALAMA TROPHY 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Premier League: Aston Villa continues winning streak

Recanatese-Ancona: already looking towards the playoffs

Hertha BSC: After a dispute with Dardai –...

the report cards that we didn’t like —...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy