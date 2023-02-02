Cesena, 2 February 2023 – Two young women and a common thread that could bind them in the closest – and most tragic – way possible, that of a double murder committed by the same hand. The hand of a man who knew both of them and who indeed in that period would also have been guilty of other episodes of violence. Between 1 September and 7 October 1992, first the 21-year-old Cristina Golinucci and then Chiara Bolognesi, who was 18, disappeared in the quiet Cesena. All traces of Cristina were lost, while Chiara’s lifeless body was found on the morning of 31 October in the swollen waters of the Savio river. Then the investigations ended establishing that it was a suicide, but in recent days, the cold case was reopened on the tables of the Forlì prosecutor’s office, with the investigations now plumbing the murder trail. A murder that therefore may not have been the only one. Cristina Golinucci and Chiara Bolognesi were almost the same age, they disappeared from two very close areas of the city, they had attended the same school (accounting) and were linked to the same voluntary association, the Avo, through which they cared for the sick in hospital. …