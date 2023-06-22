Home » Coldplay in Naples, a tribute to the city and the team: Spalletti at the concert. Video
Coldplay in Naples, a tribute to the city and the team: Spalletti at the concert. Video

Coldplay in Naples, a tribute to the city and the team: Spalletti at the concert. Video

A magical evening at the Maradona stadium, where Coldplay inaugurated their tour in Italy. Fans delirious when the leader of the group, Chris Martin, paid homage to the city and the team recalling the victory of the Scudetto and then sang Napul’è by Pino Daniele. Choirs from the audience for Luciano Spalletti, an exciting tribute to the former coach in the stands

VIDEO. SO NAPLES ON THE NIGHT OF MARADONA

I Coldplay in concert at Maradona in the first stage of the Italian tour, unleashing enthusiasm of the audience of Napoliespecially when the leader of the group, Chris Martinhonored the city with a very special dedication. “I want to congratulate Naples for the title of champion of ItalyI give you this song and… forgive my Italian”, he said on the stage of the stadium before singing the splendid “Napul’è”, by Pine Daniel.

Many VIPs in the stands, Spalletti also present: backing vocals for him

The VIP Maradona grandstand was also crowded. The presence and therefore the return of the now former coach has not escaped the public Luciano Spalletti, to which some choirs have been dedicated for a another very exciting moment of the evening. The president was also present Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The banners and the scarf of Napoli

On stage Chris Martin took to the stage several times in a shirt from Diego Armando Maradona tucked into the back pocket, remembered both the triumph in the championship of the blues that the city’s great passion for music. Furthermore, halfway through the concert you spoke to the audience, reading the banners present; one of the fans then handed him a Napoli scarf with the words “Champions of Italy” that the singer put around his neck.

The fan on stage and Chris Martin speaking in dialect…

Martin also brought a boy from the audience onto the stage, who yelled “Forza Napoli” into the microphone, setting off the screams of the audience. The English singer-songwriter also spoke in Neapolitan dialect: “Thank you very much guagliu’ – he said – we loved you. We have dreamed of singing in Naples for a long time and we have been training for 25 years, thanks from the bottom of my heart for welcoming you to the your city of angels and love”. In short, another unforgettable evening in a stellar year for the city of Naples.

