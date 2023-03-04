The Big East takes center stage with a jam-packed college basketball slate Saturday on FOX.

It all started with a big matchup between Seton Hall and No. 20 Providence, with the Pirates walking away with a stunning 82-58 blowout victory.

Next up, No. 6 Marquette, which has already clinched the Big East regular-season crown, is playing host to St. John’s.

Then, No. 14 UConn heads to Philadelphia to take on Villanova, which has won six of its last seven games (7:30 p.m. ET).

[John Fanta: Is Villanova peaking at the right time?]

Here are the top moments from an action-packed day on the hardwood!

St. John’s at No. 6 Marquette

Whirlybird!

Tyler Kolek kicked off the scoring for Marquette with this nifty spin move and deuce.

Defense to offense

Nothing like getting easy buckets off a steal, which Olivier-Maxence Prosper proved on this play in the early going.

Raining 3s!

The Golden Eagles showed no signs of letting up. Kam Jones hit the triple from deep as Marquette pushed its lead to 30-11.

Marquette’s point man

Kolek continued to dominate the game, both as a scorer and passer. He had nine points and eight assists in the first half as Marquette led 53-47 at the break.

Talk about range!

One big reason St. John’s kept it that close? A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from well beyond the mid-court stripe by Dylan Addae-Wusu.

Shooters gonna shoot

St. John’s kept hanging around, as the teams traded 3-pointers. Marquette was 10-for-25 from 3 at this point in the game, while St. John’s was 6-for-14.

FINAL: Seton Hall 82, No. 20 Providence 58

Pogo stick!

Shaheen Holloway’s brand of basketball is hard-nosed. That was evident on this play, as Seton Hall scrapped for the offensive board following a bricked shot before Tyrese Samuel slammed in a resounding jam.

Crisp ball movement

The Friars are something to watch in transition, and although Seton Hall captured the early lead, Providence stuck around with pretty plays like this one.

Damage down low

Providence got within one midway through the first half courtesy of a tough finish inside from Ed Croswell.

Teardrop!

As the first half wound down, the Hall began to kick things into high gear offensively, closing out on a 17-2 run. This floater from Dre Davis was two of several points in the paint for Seton Hall. The Pirates led 44-25 after 20 minutes.

Going baseline

The Friars found new life in the second half, closing the gap with a 16-5 run to ignite life into the home crowd.

Dominance from Davis!

Dre Davis showed out for the Hall, collecting a career-high 24 points on a 9-of-10 clip from the field. And he was absolutely unstoppable from all areas of the court.

COMING UP:

No. 14 Connecticut at Villanova

MORE:

Big East Tournament: No. 1 UConn vs. No. 9 Georgetown (W)

Sharpshooter Azzi Fudd returned to the lineup for UConn after missing the majority of the season with a knee injury.

Get off me!

Hungary’s Dorka Juhász keyed inside to capture some early momentum for the Huskies, collecting an and-1 opportunity with this strong layup.

Makin’ it look easy

It was all Aaliyah Edwards for the Huskies in the game’s early onsets, as she came up big with a number of big lay-ins to stretch UConn’s advantage.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball Big East UConn Huskies