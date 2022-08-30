Home Sports Colli Rovescalesi decided to sprint Buratti is still the most fit
The Friulian is a veteran of two successes in races abroad “A magical moment, I will soon pass to the professionals”

PAOLO CALVI

29 August 2022

REVERSE IT

After dominating the international mid-August races in Capodarco and Poggiana, the Friulian Nicolò Buratti of the Ctf is also full at the 69th edition of the Rovescalesi Hills, scoring his sixth personal victory of the season and the eleventh for the team from Udine.

anomalous sprint

The 2022 edition of the Oltre Padana race was anomalous for its conclusion: it had never been resolved with a sprint with compact ranks. And Buratti’s talent emerged in all its burst with a long and dominated sprint already at the final two hundred meters when he found the right opening to take the lead and face with extreme safety the final tear that leads to the arrival of Rovescala.

safety

At the end of the race, his hot comment demonstrates the great confidence in his means of the young Friulian: «Winning also in Oltrepo means signing this August full of satisfactions in the best possible way. I won two consecutive international races and today’s one which, in terms of difficulty and opponents, is worth at least as much as the other two. It’s the magic moment in view of my now certain transition to professionalism at the end of the season ». To pay the price in the sprint fine by passisti such as Sergio Meris and Francesco Busatto, clearly beaten on the finish line. Then, behind the athletes of the caliber of the French Bastien Tronchon (Ag2r Citroen), already winner of a stage at the recent Vuelta a Burgos and Davide De Pretto, bronze at the Europeans a few days ago in Portugal. The Oscar for courage goes to Giacomo Villa (Biesse Carrera) from Brianza, a daring actor in a solitary escape that characterized the finale. Villa left behind the skimmed group of Ornai reaching the maximum advantage of 26 ”. Then the dream of his solitary arrival vanished after three kilometers. from the arrival, between San Damiano al Colle and the Braccio crossroads, just where Buratti’s final show began, first able to carry the group with him, then to reach the exhausted Villa and then throw his head down in the final tear, winning clearly a race that crowns a season for him to be framed. Excellent organization of Asd Rovescalese.

See also  The top 4 of the 2020 European Cup is out, the "three lions" championship or the "fairy tale" to be continued?_England team

ORDER OF ARRIVAL

1 ^ Nicolò Buratti (Ctf) km. 151 in 3h.46’34 “at an average km / h. 40,200; 2nd Sergio Meris (Team Colpack); 3rd Francesco Busatto (General Store); 4th Bastien Tronchon (Ad2r Citroen); 5th Davide De Pretto (Zalf Euromobil); 6th Giacomo Garavaglia (Work Service); 7 ^ Anders Foldager (Biesse Carrera); 8 ^ Mattia Petrucci (Team Colpack). Runners at start 167; arrived 56. –

PAOLO CALVI

