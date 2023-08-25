Colombia Women’s National Team Surges in FIFA Rankings after World Cup Success

Colombia Women’s National Team Achieves Historic Ranking After World Cup Performance

The Colombian Women’s National Team has received recognition and a boost in the FIFA rankings following their impressive performance in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023. This achievement marks the team’s best-ever classification in a World Cup tournament and has propelled them to 22nd place in the world rankings.

Not only is this their highest ranking to date, but it also establishes Colombia as the second-best team in the South American Confederation of Football (CONMEBOL), highlighting their strength and talent in the region. This ranking is not only a testament to their exceptional performance in the recent World Cup but also equals their previous best classification achieved in 2016.

Surprisingly, the current world champions in the senior category, as well as the Under-20 and Under-17 categories, Spain, are not at the top of the rankings. Instead, it is Sweden, who finished third in the World Cup, who sits at the number one spot. Spain follows closely behind in second place, with the United States taking the third position.

The Colombian team has proven their capabilities on the international stage and has earned the respect and admiration of football fans worldwide. Their remarkable journey in the World Cup has showcased the incredible potential and talent within their squad.

The rise in the rankings not only reflects the team’s success but also highlights the growth and development of women’s football in Colombia. It serves as a reminder of the dedication and hard work put in by the players, coaching staff, and the entire support system behind the team.

As Colombia celebrates this historic achievement, the team can look forward to a promising future in women’s football. Their impressive performance in the World Cup has undoubtedly paved the way for further success and growth for women’s football in the country.

The Colombian Women’s National Team continues to inspire and captivate fans with their exceptional skills and determination. With their sights set on future tournaments and competitions, they are sure to make their mark on the international stage once again.

