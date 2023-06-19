The changes that the Día a Día de Caracol program will have

A few weeks ago the traditional program Día a Día of Caracol Televisión celebrated its 22nd anniversary on the air. There are few television programs that manage to last for more than two decades, and for this it has had to adapt to different generations of viewers.

However, with the departure of Carolina Cruz and Carlos Calerothere are many changes that are coming in Día a Día. The chef of the program, Juan Diego Vanegas, also stepped aside. The only ones that remain in the morning program are Catalina Gómez and Carolina Soto.

The arrival of new presenters like Jhovanotythe well-known comedian from Huila from Tropicana They have added a touch of humor to the morning entertainment show.

The Día a Día format has also varied to adapt to the current tastes of viewers. For example, the duration of the program is now only 45 minutes and it also starts earlier.

The new day-to-day schedule

For a few weeks now, the entertainment program starts at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, while on Tuesdays and Thursdays it is broadcast from 8:00 in the morning to 8:45 in the morning. However, on Fridays, Día a Día is broadcast at its usual time from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Who were the first presenters of ‘Día a Día’?

Currently, one of the most anticipated and watched programs by Colombians continues to be ‘Día a Día’. And on May 30, Caracol Televisión celebrates their 22nd anniversary of putting on the air a production that has left a history of events that is too extensive.

It was in the 2001 that this program was broadcast for the first timeand at present there are still several memories that appear on the sofa of the favorite morning program of Colombians.

Also read: MasterChef 2023: How did RCN do in rating with its premiere?

For this reason, viewers do not forget the presenters who were accompanying this program from day one. ‘Day to day’.

Currently Catalina Gómez and the others The presenters who guide this program are admired for their great ability to face controversial situations that are presented in the mornings on the national screen.

Meet the presenters of ‘Día a Día’

The first broadcast of this program took place in May 2001, and it was then that they came out on the small screen. journalists Jota Mario Valencia and Marcela Sarmiento.

Jota Mario Valencia, social communicator – Journalist, he was the first man to headline this show, and its reception was quite great. Because the communicator he charmed the entire Colombian public with his way of interviewing, giving his opinion and acting, which is why the name of this man will always mark the history of the ‘Día a Día’ program.

Besides: Mayppel, the new voice of Colombian rock

By your side, Marcela Sarmiento began in 2001 together with the presenter Jota Mario. And she became one of the most beloved presenters on Colombian television.

In addition, journalists like: Andrea Nocceti, Pedro González, Ana María Trujillo, Cesar Escola, Mabel Cartagena, Iván Lalinde, who also have a history on the morning show.