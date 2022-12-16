Home Sports Competing Saturday 059 World Cup Morocco VS Portugal_TOM Sports
Sports

Competing Saturday 059 World Cup Morocco VS Portugal_TOM Sports

by admin
Competing Saturday 059 World Cup Morocco VS Portugal_TOM Sports

moroccoAs the representative of North African powerhouses, the men’s football team performed extremely well in this World Cup. Stars from the five major leagues, including Ashraf, Mazraoui and Ziyech, played an irreplaceable role. In the group stage, Morocco beat Croatia to get the first place in the group, full of gold. Facing Spain in the knockout round, Morocco was very capable of confrontation. They performed well on the offensive end in the first half, but their physical fitness began to decline in the second half. In the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Bunu played well, saving the penalties of Soler and Busquets and sending Spain home.

PortugalAt present, it coincides with the golden generation, and the young player Ramos and other strengths are rising. In the group stage, after two consecutive victories, Portugal underwent a big rotation in the final round and still qualified first. Facing tough Switzerland in the knockout round, the team had an absolute advantage after the opponent chose to attack tactics and won 6-1. The teenager Ramos staged a hat-trick. Pepe, Guerrero and Leo scored goals respectively. Leakes performed well, Ronaldo came off the bench and played quite well.

last sessionworld cup, Portugal defeated Morocco in the group stage. The game between Morocco and Spain was very exhausting, and the team’s bench was not thick enough. Facing Portugal’s more powerful midfielder, they were at a certain disadvantage. Optimistic about Portugal winning regular time and advancing to the semi-finals.

[Theabovecontentistransferredfrom”SurpriseSports”anddoesnotrepresenttheviewsofthiswebsiteIfyouneedtoreprintpleaseobtainthepermissionofSurpriseSportsNetworkIfthereisanyinfringementpleasecontacttodelete】

Further reading:


You may also like

Roma-Cádiz 0-3 in a friendly, Viña sent off...

Women’s Champions League, Roma-St.Polten 5-0: Giallorossi in the...

French team players have suspected flu symptoms one...

Euroleague basketball, Virtus Bologna beats Maccabi 78-73

Chinese and Russian teenagers prepare for the 3rd...

Serie C: Ghirelli resigns and leaves the presidency...

Milan-Liverpool, Mirante: ‘We’ll be ready on January 4’

Football, Lega Pro: President Ghirelli has resigned

Fifa, the Club World Cup debuts in 2025....

Sanremo Giovani 2022, who are the 12 artists...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy