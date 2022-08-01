The updated overview of qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League finals for what concerns the “placed” path

The Fiorentina, thanks to the eliminations of PAOK, BATE and Astana, has gained access to the 17 seeded “placed” course of the next draw of the play off di Conference League scheduled for tomorrow 2nd August.

In the meantime, a pre-selection of the teams was made, which were divided into groups in order to facilitate the actual draw. Thanks to this selection we can say that the purple team will certainly meet one of these 8 teams engaged in the following 4 races of the 3rd qualifying round:

The Fiorentina has won the right to participate in the play off from UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 (18 and 25 August 2022). The purple team was included in the “route of the squares” and access to the third continental competition will be played together with other 33 teams. Il draw of the 17 gare valid for this play off is scheduled for Tuesday 2 August, but we’ll have to wait until11 August (when the return matches of the third round qualification) to know the name of the Viola’s opponent.

The Fiorentina will be inserted between 17 seeded of the course “placed”. Right now the teams safe to dispute the play off “placed”di Conference League are 5, that is Fiorentina (ITA), Colonia (GER), Villarreal (Spain), West Ham (England) [teste di serie] e Nice (FROM) [non testa di serie].

