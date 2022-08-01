Home News Fire in a field in Sedegliano, a thousand square meters of vegetation burned
SEAT. A field in the municipal area of ​​Sedegliano is on fire. Shortly before 12 noon today, 1 August 2022, the Udine firefighters intervened with the team from the Codroipo detachment and a team from the headquarters to set fire to some brushwood in a field near Via Grions, in Sedegliano .

The rapid and decisive intervention of the fire brigade teams avoided the spread of the flames, extinguishing them before they touched the surrounding vegetation, thus limiting the burnt surface to about one thousand square meters.

