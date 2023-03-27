Home Sports Conte, from the ‘miracle fourth place’ to the breakup: the stages of his history at Tottenham
by admin
It was November 2021 when Tottenham announced Antonio Conte. In the first season of the Premier League fourth place and Champions qualification that the coach called a “miracle”. That same Champions League that escaped this year in the round of 16 against Milan. And then, after a series of disappointments, the outburst following the draw against Southampton which marked the end of a love that probably never blossomed

OFFICIAL: COUNT-TOTTENHAM, CONSENSUAL TERMINATION

