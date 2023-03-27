It was November 2021 when Tottenham announced Antonio Conte. In the first season of the Premier League fourth place and Champions qualification that the coach called a “miracle”. That same Champions League that escaped this year in the round of 16 against Milan. And then, after a series of disappointments, the outburst following the draw against Southampton which marked the end of a love that probably never blossomed

OFFICIAL: COUNT-TOTTENHAM, CONSENSUAL TERMINATION