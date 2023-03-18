ConTe.it Insurance and Italian Football Federation have renewed for the next two years the partnership agreement which sees ConTe.it alongside the Italian national football teams as the official car and motorbike insurance brand of the FIGC.

After the three years that culminated in the conquest of the title of European Champion, ConTe.it will continue to be part of the FIGC family as Official Partner, enthusiastically sharing the path that will see the blue colors as sure protagonists in the top international competitions. ConTe.it therefore confirms its commitment to supporting the Azzurri, Azzurre and the youngsters of the Under 21 national teams in all their competitive commitments.

The sponsorship agreement provides for visibility spaces for the ConTe.it brand during matches on the sidelines, in the places designated for interviews inside the stadium (mixed and flash zones) and in Coverciano. This brand awareness operation will be accompanied by a series of activities and promotions, which ConTe.it will dedicate to all Azzurri fans and which will be unveiled, on social media but not only, close to each individual sporting event.

The Intermediaries Channel of ConTe.it – represented by a consultancy and sales network of Agents and Brokers present throughout Italy – will also have the opportunity to fully experience the meaning of this partnership through unique experiences, in the field and off the pitch, to share team values, commitment, dedication and trust, wearing the colors of the national football team.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with the FIGC and with the entire national team family. The Azzurre national teams are an Italian excellence recognized throughout the world and unite, under a single flag, millions of fans of all walks of life, of all ages and from all over Italy. And it is precisely the sense of union and closeness, which explodes in the passion for sport, the value that ConTe.it has always embraced and which it has summed up in its very name ” he has declared Antonio BagettaCEO of ConTe.it.

“We are happy and proud that ConTe.it continues to be by our side in promoting the values ​​that embody the Azzurri national teams. Passion, identity and the loyalty of millions of fans are the basis of this collaboration, because the Italian national football teams represent a sporting, but also a social heritage of our country. Sharing emotions and the importance of being together are the essence of our sport, as well as the basis on which we have built the partnership with ConTe.it” he has declared Gabriel GravinaPresident of the Italian Football Federation.