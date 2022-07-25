The ten years since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has been an important period of milestone significance in the history of Beijing’s development. For Beijing Sports, it is also a decade of hard work and forging ahead. Over the past ten years, Beijing has adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Under the strong leadership of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, it has always adhered to the people-centered approach. Not only has it successfully held the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Games A series of major international sports events such as the Paralympic Games, the 2015 Beijing IAAF World Athletics Championships, and the 2019 Basketball World Cup have been built, and a number of fitness facilities around the masses have been built, allowing more people to go out of their homes. fitness. In addition, in international competitions, Beijing athletes have carried forward the spirit of “the mission is on the shoulders, and the struggle is my own”, and achieved excellent results one after another.

In the past ten years, Beijing’s sports industry has accelerated its development, sports social organizations have grown stronger day by day, and the proportion of the population participating in national fitness has increased year by year. As the most dazzling business card of the “Double Olympic City”, sports make Beijing, an ancient capital of thousands of years, full of vigor and vitality. From the development of Beijing to the development of the capital, from the development of a single city to the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, sports have played a greater role in boosting the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei in the past ten years, and the people in the three places have a greater sense of gain because of sports with happiness.

National fitness achieves new results

Every morning or evening, in Beijing’s parks and stadiums, people who participate in fitness can always be seen, either alone or under the leadership of social sports instructors. Over the past ten years, Beijing has always regarded the people as the main body of sports development, taking meeting the people’s fitness needs and promoting people’s all-round development as the starting point and end point of sports work, extensively carrying out national fitness activities, continuously improving people’s health, and building a higher level of fitness. A high-level national fitness public service system, and accelerate the construction of a sports power.

As an important part of the national fitness business, events not only play a leading role, but also enrich the people’s leisure life. Nowadays, Beijing’s national fitness events are becoming more and more abundant, and the number of participants is gradually increasing, forming a system of events and activities covering the whole population. Through careful organization of brand activities such as national fitness sports festivals and sports conferences, Beijing has innovatively added mass group competitions at the Beijing Games and Beijing Winter Games, so that the general public has more opportunities to participate in national fitness events, and listed on the city-level comprehensive Sports arena.

In order to enrich the content of events and activities for the general public, Beijing insists on the development of innovative activities, a series of newly established events such as the National Fitness “Beijing Record” Challenge, Park Half Marathon, Beijing Cycling League, Beijing Sailing Open, and Beijing Archery Open. Let more Beijing citizens find their own events. At the same time, traditional activities such as the “Harmony Cup” table tennis competition, the Beijing Dragon Boat Festival, and the “Nine-Nine Double Ninth” Beijing Mountaineering Conference are timeless. The lively situation of the Games”. In addition, in order to strengthen sports exchanges in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Beijing-Xiong’an Sports Exchange Series, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Badminton Championship Challenge, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Roller Skating Competition, and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Social Sports Instructor Exchange and Exhibition Competition have been established to effectively promote the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. It is hoped that the coordinated development of sports will promote the sports exchanges among the three places.

As of the “Thirteenth Five-Year Plan” period, the proportion of the population who regularly participates in sports in Beijing has reached 50.18%. There are about 35,700 sports venues and facilities in the city, and the per capita sports venue area has reached 2.45 square meters. More and more sports activities and increasingly perfect fitness facilities have not only promoted the continuous increase of the proportion of people participating in fitness, but also promoted the improvement of the sports skills of Beijing citizens. In the mass competition of the 13th National Games, Beijing won a total of 12 golds, 16 silvers and 6 bronzes, ranking among the top in the country in terms of gold medals and medals. In the mass competition of the 14th National Games, Beijing won 6 golds and 9 The outstanding achievement of silver and 10 bronze fully demonstrated the gratifying results of Beijing’s national fitness work.

Competitive sports reach new heights

As the pinnacle of sports, Beijing’s competitive sports has achieved fruitful results in the past ten years. In the 13th National Games, a total of 576 athletes from Beijing participated in 29 major events and 224 minor events, winning 30 gold medals, 14 silver medals, 31 bronze medals, and 159 top eight places. In the 14th National Games Beijing, a total of 599 athletes participated in 28 major events, 35 sub-events and 232 minor events, and won a total of 21 gold medals, 14 silver medals, 15 bronze medals, and won sports ethics Award, the comprehensive strength of competitive sports continues to maintain the forefront of the country, and has achieved a double harvest of sports performance and spiritual civilization.

In the international arena, Beijing athletes always keep in mind the mission of winning glory for the country. At the Rio Olympics, a total of 27 Beijing athletes participated, winning 8 gold medals, 3 bronze medals, and 12 people who won 4 to 8 places. once.

In the Tokyo Olympics, Beijing athletes also went all out. A total of 18 athletes, 12 coaches and 2 support personnel from Beijing were selected for the Chinese sports delegation. They won 4 golds, 5 silvers and 4 bronzes in the Tokyo Olympics. The contribution rate Continue to be at the forefront of the country.

Excellent results come from the vigorous promotion of various work, and from the scientific planning of development goals. In order to promote the scientific development of competitive sports in Beijing, Beijing has successively formulated and compiled the Implementation Plan for Several Key Works of Beijing Competitive Sports (Summer Program), Beijing Competitive Sports Technology Assistance Management Measures, and Beijing Competitive Sports Development Plan (2018-2025). A series of plans and programs such as “Year 2019”, focusing on the key goals and tasks of preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and the Shaanxi National Games, and orderly promoting the organization and implementation of the four-level preparation plan for the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, training units, sports events and key athletes, forming an efficient preparation for the competition. Organizational system to promote the continuous improvement of the level of competitive sports in Beijing.

Not only that, Beijing has strengthened scientific and technological assistance and improved the level of scientific training. Compile the “Beijing Competitive Sports Technology-Assisted Development Plan (2019-2029)”, focus on the design of the planning and implementation path, propose a feasible implementation plan and configuration list, and use big data, artificial intelligence technology, etc. to realize the digitalization and networking of competitive sports , intelligent, drive the modernization of competitive sports in the capital, and enhance the strategic advantages of Beijing competitive sports and the level of scientific and technological service guarantee. In addition, actively carry out domestic and foreign exchange training for coaches to provide important information support for scientific training and preparation. At the same time, strengthen anti-doping work and further consolidate the responsibilities of anti-doping work.

Ice and snow sports usher in a new development

Holding the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics not only promotes the development of competitive ice and snow sports in Beijing, but also drives the masses to actively participate in ice and snow sports. From the successful bid to host the Beijing Winter Olympics, Beijing’s ice and snow sports have made rapid progress.

The holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics has enabled Beijing to make up for the shortcomings of ice and snow sports in competitive sports and achieve a balanced development of summer and winter sports. During the preparations for the Winter Olympics, Beijing concentrated its efforts and arranged 6 major events, 11 sub-events, and 69 small events. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Beijing athletes achieved 2 golds and 1 silver, which is a historic breakthrough for Beijing athletes. Not only that, as the host city of the Winter Olympics, the Beijing sports system has made every effort to do a good job in the preparation and holding of the Winter Olympics and the Winter Paralympic Games, successfully completed the organization of the torch relay, and demonstrated to the world that Beijing is the first “city of dual Olympics”. “The unique charm, played the “Song of Ice and Fire”.

At the same time, Beijing is actively carrying out mass ice and snow activities. Not only has a number of systems been introduced to standardize and guide the development of ice and snow sports. At the same time, establish a joint meeting system for the development of ice and snow sports at the municipal level, take the lead in issuing the “Opinions on Accelerating the Development of Ice and Snow Sports (2016-2022)” and seven supporting plans, comprehensively promote various tasks, and continue to improve the city’s ice and snow sports development level. . At the same time, with the happy ice and snow season of Beijing citizens as the starting point, the mass ice and snow activities will be vigorously carried out. It has held eight consecutive Beijing Citizens’ Happy Ice and Snow Season series activities, and has carried out more than 20,000 mass ice and snow activities at all levels and types, with more than 31 million direct participants.

In addition, the first Beijing Winter Games was held innovatively, and mass group competitions were set up to provide a display stage for the majority of ice and snow sports enthusiasts. An effective platform to further stimulate the enthusiasm of various districts to carry out ice and snow sports.

In the post-Winter Olympics era, Beijing will vigorously carry forward the Beijing Winter Olympics spirit of “thinking about the big picture, being confident and open, facing difficulties, pursuing excellence, and creating a better future”, giving full play to the advantages of the “city of double Olympics”, and continuing to promote the development of mass ice and snow sports. . Actively carry out mass ice and snow events, accelerate the construction of ice and snow sports venues and facilities around the masses, comprehensively improve the development level of ice and snow sports, and provide more and richer choices for people in the capital to exercise. At the same time, continue to promote the development of competitive ice and snow sports, strengthen the layout of ice and snow events, and promote the level of ice and snow events based on scientific training. Give full play to the advantages of training conditions in the Winter Olympics, and ensure the entry of training teams. Adhere to the integrated promotion of competitive sports and mass sports, and take the lead in realizing the balanced development of winter sports and summer sports. Continue to make full use of the Winter Olympics heritage, make full use of the Winter Olympics heritage such as venues, talents, and culture, and actively bid for international ice and snow events to maximize the benefits of the Winter Olympics heritage utilization.

Sports industry bursts with new vitality

In the past ten years, my country’s sports industry has grown bigger and stronger. Beijing focuses on the new development stage, implements the new development concept, and focuses on the positioning of Beijing’s four centers. The importance of Beijing’s sports industry has become increasingly prominent. Not only took the lead in the country to jointly formulate the “Opinions on Financial Support for the Development of the Capital Sports Industry” in conjunction with the provincial financial department, but also issued the “Implementation Opinions of the Beijing Municipal People’s Government on Accelerating the Development of the Sports Industry and Promoting Sports Consumption”. In addition, it has successively formulated the “Administrative Measures for Beijing Sports Industry Bases” and “Administrative Measures for Beijing Sports Industry Demonstration Projects”. A series of plans, opinions, management measures, etc., such as the “Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the Development of the Fitness and Leisure Industry”, steer the development of the sports industry in Beijing and even the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

In addition, Beijing also organized the formulation of implementation opinions and a three-year action plan for the high-quality development of the sports industry, clearly promoting the new quality of national fitness, promoting the new development of sports events, promoting the new growth of sports consumption and promoting the new application of high technology in the sports field. Development measures are planned to promote the high-quality development of the sports industry. Focusing on the construction of Beijing’s “two districts” and the construction of an international consumption center city, it is necessary to clarify and promote the cultivation of the world’s top sports events, the creation of ice and snow sports consumption destinations, the supply of national fitness venues and facilities, the enrichment of national fitness events and activities, and the new growth of sports consumption. implement. At the same time, innovative activities such as the “8.8 Beijing Sports Consumption Festival” were held, and city-level sports tourism boutique projects were launched to play the leading role of sports leading enterprises and social organizations. Jointly organize the “Jing-Zhang Seasons Sports Tourism Carnival” to promote the construction of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Sports Cultural Tourism Belt. Not only that, but also focus on the standardized management of the sports market, study and draft normative documents such as the supervision rules of the sports industry’s prepaid consumption funds, the credit evaluation of sports training institutions, and the classification and classification management methods, and accelerate the establishment of an integrated sports training supervision system.

From the former China (Beijing) International Service Trade Fair to the China International Service Trade Fair, from the “Beijing Fair” to the “Service Trade Fair”, it has always been committed to building an external platform, constantly leading the development of service trade and improving the level of internationalization. As an important part of the “Service Trade Fair”, the Beijing Municipal Sports Department has not only insisted on doing a good job in the special exhibition of sports services for a long time, but also attracted well-known sports enterprises, associations, colleges and universities and related institutions to participate in the exhibition. The total value of contracts has continued to increase, creating a new engine for economic growth. In addition, in terms of sports lottery, Beijing has continued to strengthen sports lottery market management and network support. While maintaining stable sales and making progress, it has effectively promoted the collection of sports lottery public welfare funds.

Youth sports break new ground

A strong youth makes a country strong, and youth are the hope for the future and development of the motherland. In the past ten years, Beijing has adhered to the integration of sports and education, and continuously consolidated the foundation of high-level sports reserve talents. Compiled the implementation opinions on strengthening and improving the amateur training work in Beijing and the implementation plan to further promote the integration of sports and education. At the same time, the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau and the Beijing Municipal Education Commission jointly issued the “Beijing Implementation Plan for Further Promoting the Integration of Sports and Education”, etc., and signed the “Beijing-Tianjin Implementation Plan”. The Framework Agreement on the Coordinated Development of Youth Sports, etc., makes further arrangements for how to deepen the integration of sports and education, as well as the coordinated development of youth sports between regions.

At the same time, Beijing is speeding up the construction of a system of scientific fitness and popularization of sports activities for teenagers that integrates activities, competitions, training, training, and evaluation with families, schools, and communities. A grading and classified ledger for youth sports training institutions in the city was established, and the pilot program of star rating for youth sports clubs was advanced in an orderly manner. Organize youth championships, U-series championships, traditional sports school competitions, etc., select outstanding reserve talents through competition leverage, create favorable conditions for the smooth development of amateur training in various districts, build echelon construction platforms for each project, and achieve reserve talent competition level and coaching business. Ability “double improvement”.

Focus on creating youth football club leagues, basketball club leagues, primary and secondary school volleyball championships and other youth “three major ball” brand events, attract social forces to participate, meet the needs of youth for off-campus physical exercise, discover and cultivate youth football, basketball, volleyball and other reserve talents, Promote the development of football, basketball and volleyball projects in the city. Carry out a number of youth ice and snow events, and gradually build and improve the youth winter event system. Vigorously build a youth sports winter and summer camp system, with the purpose of public welfare and popularization, and adopt three forms of full funding, differential funding and market-based non-funding to carry out skills training in related sports projects, so that more young people can participate in sports and fall in love with sports. sports.

In the past ten years, the Beijing sports system has kept in mind the requirement of “seeing Beijing from a political point of view”, insisted on putting political construction in the first place, continuously enhanced the “four consciousnesses”, strengthened the “four self-confidences”, and achieved “two “One Maintenance”, thoroughly implemented the major decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, made every effort to develop sports, actively integrated into the overall economic and social development, and achieved a series of fruitful results and gratifying achievements, which fully reflected the A spirit of hard work and perseverance.

Forge ahead in a new journey and make contributions to a new era. Beijing will always adhere to “people-centered”, continue to build a healthy China and a strong sports country, strive to achieve the set goals with the persistence of unrelenting persistence, and unremittingly promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with the sobriety of traveling a hundred miles. (Transfer from the 03 edition of “China Sports News” on July 25)