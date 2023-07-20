Controversial Frehse new ÖTV national coach – sport.ORF.at

The former successful German trainer Gabriele Frehse got a job at Turnsport Austria as women’s national trainer on July 3rd. This was confirmed by Secretary General Robert Labner after a corresponding dpa report by APA. Frehse has been working weekly at the federal base in Linz since January. “It was the wish of the national team gymnasts, who wanted them as coaches,” said Labner. The commitment is not undisputed.

“For me, the new task is now an opportunity to find a conciliatory conclusion for me personally,” Frehse said on Wednesday to the online portal Sächsische.de. In November 2020, there were allegations against Frehse at the federal base in Chemnitz, ranging from harassment to the administration of medication without a doctor’s prescription. Initiated investigations by the public prosecutor’s office into the allegation of negligent bodily harm were discontinued in February, Frehse always denied all allegations.

Cause checked

“There is nothing against her, she is in good standing and a world-class coach. We have intensively examined the Causa Frehse, if you like. The feedback from the national gymnasts was the deciding factor in the appointment, they were all very enthusiastic,” says Labner. “I personally believe that this woman was wronged,” he added.

In June, Frehse had won another partial legal success with an injunction against one of her ex-athletes, as the dpa reported. “I am not accused anywhere, I am not convicted anywhere – thus a free person. But that flaw will always remain,” she said.

