ALEXIS VEGA, enemy of CHIVAS. Pietrasanta critical of the striker’s reappearance

Alexis Vega’s performance on the field has raised some eyebrows, with many criticizing the Chivas striker for his missed penalty against Pumas. Pietrasanta was particularly critical of Vega’s reappearance, and the player’s struggles have not gone unnoticed by the media.

The missed penalty was described as an “incredible opportunity” that Vega failed to capitalize on, drawing harsh comments from sportscasters and fans alike. In response to the criticism, Chivas’ Álvaro Morales did not hold back in attacking Vega, pointing out his shortcomings and highlighting the disappointment in his performance.

In a surprising turn of events, Paunovic confessed that Vega’s penalty miss was his responsibility, taking the blame for the striker’s struggles. However, this did not appease the fans, who reportedly received Vega with jeers and insults, labeling him as “drunk” as he entered Ciudad Universitaria.

The drama surrounding Alexis Vega and his performance on the field continues to garner attention, as he faces backlash from fans and critiques from the media. Stay tuned for more updates on this ongoing story.

