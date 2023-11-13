The Future of Healthcare: Advocating for a New Model of Patient Care

Internal Medicine specialists advocate for a shift in mentality towards a new healthcare model that prioritizes home hospitalization, telecare, and telemedicine for patients, given the rise in chronic diseases and an aging population. Speaking ahead of the forty-fourth National Congress of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) in Valencia, Dr. Juana Carretero, the president of SEMI, stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to patient care and warned about the fragmentation of the health system in patient care.

Dr. Carretero emphasized the importance of patients being cared for at home and avoiding fragmentation in their care. She also highlighted the need for a shift in the current public health system to better address chronic diseases and aging.

However, Dr. Carretero acknowledged that this shift in patient care will require a change in mentality for both professionals and managers and the redistribution of resources. She also pointed out the inequity in the distribution of home hospitalization units across different regions in Spain.

The president of SEMI also highlighted the need for more internists to meet the growing demand of this healthcare model, as well as the need to consider the impact of climate change on healthcare. Additionally, she discussed the advantages and risks of applying artificial intelligence in the field of Internal Medicine.

The upcoming SEMI National Congress in Valencia will cover more than 125 scientific activities, including the presentation of a book on comorbidities in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a comprehensive management protocol for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, and a multidisciplinary management protocol for systemic vasculitis. EFE.