Whether you’re camping in the mountains or hiking in the mountains, when it comes to cooking on the go you can count on Sea To Summit’s lightweight, durable and amazingly packable camping kitchen equipment.

Cooking on the go? With Sea To Summit’s X-Series

Lightweight, collapsible cookware that becomes flat, space-saving camping tableware specially designed to nest inside each other. Then multifunctional camping utensils and cutlery or smart water conservation solutions. Perfect to use whether you’re exploring alone or in a group. Don’t give up on taste in your meals, treat yourself to high performance and style (almost like a starred restaurant) with Sea To Summit’s range of light and foldable camping kitchen products.

Lightweight and packable: camping kitchen accessories from the sea to the top

Invite your friends to your camp kitchen, because these features will impress outdoor adventurers and foodies alike. High-quality materials and innovative details: The X-Series is made of flexible food-grade silicone that folds easily to form a small disc that can easily slide into any package.

Sea To Summit’s rugged and innovative camping kitchen product series is designed for all outdoor adventures. The smart functionality elevates them far beyond “plastic crockery” and makes them an important part of your integrated cooking system.

Morning coffee, hearty oatmeal, or a quick soup to warm the spirits – Sea to Summit Outdoor Camping Kitchen Equipment does it all! Choose now your new Sea To Summit camping equipment!

X-POT

The award-winning foldable X-Pot combines innovation, space-saving capability and functional features ideal for space-conscious campers. Design features include a stainless steel ring built into the rim that creates a rigid structure to provide safety when cooking large volumes of food, a colander built into the lid, and the ability to collapse into a small disc that can easily slide into one backpack or camping box and nests neatly with other X-series pieces.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

BPA free food grade heat resistant silicone.

The hard anodized aluminum base conducts heat extremely well for gourmet outdoor cooking.

The durable, translucent pot lid reduces boiling time – no need to lift the lid to check the boil.

Colander integrated inside the pot lid.

A stainless steel ring embedded in the rim provides stability.

The measurements are printed on the silicone rubber sides.

Silicone handles secure the lid to the pot for transport

Price to the public: €69.95 (capacity 2.8 L)

X-SEAL & GO SET

Collapsible X-Seal & Go™ Sets include two different sized nesting containers ideal for snacking on the go, taking lunch to the office, and leftovers on the trail.

Made from flexible, food-grade silicone and an airtight, leak-proof threaded lid, they’re simple to clean, easy to use, and shrink to a fraction of their size in use. When not in use, each container collapses into itself to a minimal height and the smaller container friction-fits into the lid of the larger container for compact storage.

TECHNICAL FEATURES:

BPA and food grade silicone free

Easy to clean

Ergonomic quick-close lids

Practical measurements printed inside

Nesting Design: The friction of the smaller container fits into the lid of the larger container

The smaller sizes are great for chips, nuts, berries, or a cup of soup

The larger sizes are perfect for carrying ingredients and pre-prepared meals or leftovers

The small flat set folds to 27mm and the large set folds to 32mm

Dishwasher and microwave safe

Lids must be removed before microwaving

Price to the public: €69.95 (Large format)

