48 venues in Guangxi are currently being set up for youth association competitions, as the first National Student (Youth) Games approaches. This event, set to become a gala covering all 14 districts and cities in Guangxi, will involve the participation of people from all walks of life. The countdown for the Games began on August 13 with the start of the women’s handball finals (open group) in Nanning, following the previous kick-off in Beihai.

The Games will feature a total of 39 major events, 51 sub-items, and 805 minor events, with Guangxi serving as the host for 35 major events, 45 sub-items, and 770 minor events. The remaining 4 major events, 6 sub-events, and 35 small events will be held in other provinces. 59 venues have been designated for the Youth League competitions, with 48 of them located in Guangxi. These venues are spread across the region’s 14 districts and cities, 8 counties, and 8 colleges and universities.

Preparations for the Games are in full swing, with extensive planning and organization of activities such as the opening and closing ceremonies, torch relay, and “Welcome to the Youth Association” national fitness-themed events. Efforts are being made to create a strong atmosphere and excitement surrounding the Youth Association.

Due to scheduling constraints, some events have already taken place ahead of the official start date. For instance, the surfing finals were held in Beihai last month and the women’s handball finals (open group) are currently taking place in Nanning. After the official opening on November 5, Nanning will host about half of the competitions, including shooting, roller skating, judo, fencing, track and field, water polo, skills, swimming, diving, and tennis finals. Construction work on the venues is now in its final stages.

Each of the 14 cities with districts will have their own designated “Youth Student Association Time.” Project arrangements have been carefully considered, taking into account the sports infrastructure and foundation in different regions. The organizing committee aims to mobilize the enthusiasm of all regions and drive coordinated development in competitive sports and mass sports.

“We fully respect the wishes of the localities,” said Du Xuefeng, Director of the Sports Division of the Sports Bureau of the Autonomous Region and head of the Competition Organization Department. “For example, the football, basketball, and volleyball finals, which are popular among the public, will be held outside of Nanning. Football finals will take place in Wuzhou, Beihai, and Hezhou, cities with relatively strong football foundations, while basketball finals will be held in cities such as Guigang and Yulin.”

As preparations continue, Guangxi eagerly awaits the start of the first National Student (Youth) Games, where young athletes from across the country will showcase their talent and compete for glory.

