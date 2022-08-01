Rome, 31 July 2022 – Still in decline i cases of Covid in Italy but with a positivity rate that goes back to 18% against 17.12% yesterday. Today I am 36,966 new cases, against 49,571 of the previous day but with 204,903 swabs carried out against 290,013. The number of deaths: 83 in the last 24 hours (yesterday 121) which lead to 172,086 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. Intensive care is on the rise, (+6) for a total of 388 with 33 admissions per day. On the other hand, the number of ordinary hospitalizations decreases: they are 103 fewer (yesterday -166), for a total of 10,499. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

In Tuscany there are 1,338,458 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 2,001 more than yesterday (449 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,552 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. Since the beginning of the epidemic, in Emilia Romagna there were 1,759,194 positive cases, 3,261 more than yesterday, out of a total of 12,823 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 4,465 are molecular and 8,358 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 25.4%.

In the last 24 hours they have been identified in Marche 1,514 cases of Covid-19 with 5,094 swabs processed in the diagnostic process and a positivity rate of 29.7% (yesterday it was 33.8% with 1,812 cases); the cumulative incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants fell for the fifteenth consecutive day, passing from 963.83 to 932.78 There are a total of 219 (+4) patients assisted in the hospitals of the Marche and 55 (+3) in the emergency rooms.

With 28,565 swabs carried out, the number of new Covid positives registered in Lombardy, with a stable positivity rate of 15.9% (yesterday it was 15.6%). The number of hospitalized patients is decreasing in intensive care (-2, 51) and in wards (-32, 1,416). There are 24 deaths that bring the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 41,559. As regards the provinces, 1,232 infections were reported in Milan, in Bergamo 434, in Brescia 629, in Como 228, in Cremona 212, in Lecco 149, in Lodi 132, in Mantua 307, in Monza and Brianza 396, in Pavia 310, in Sondrio 76 and in Varese 337.

Vaia: “First summer without restrictions”

“Let’s go on vacation in first summer in the Covid era without restrictions, recharge the batteries, lead a healthy life, lots of sport, a suitable diet, healthy lifestyles, always appropriate and today more necessary than ever. We continue to protect the weakestwhich are today the profile of the hospitalized and serious positive patient (over seventy years old, with serious previous and concomitant pathologies that he often discovers when he goes to the hospital to be positive) “, are the words of the general director of Spallanani in Rome, Francesco Vaia.”We avoid excesses, we are also with friends, we go to dance, we go to concerts, to the cinema. Let us allow ourselves everything but in moderation, avoiding overcrowding. As always, the issue is not not doing things, but doing everything in safe conditions and this, as is well known, is a question that must be taken care of also and above all by those who govern, at central as well as regional and municipal level “, concludes Vaia .