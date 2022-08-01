A New Leap in the Sinicization of Marxist Military Theory

Junzheng

Marxism is the soul and banner of our party, and it is the beacon of the people’s army moving forward. Over the past 95 years, it is our Party that has continuously promoted the Sinicization of Marxist military theory and used it to guide China‘s revolutionary war, major military struggles, and the practice of building the people’s army. Our army has been able to overcome difficulties, be invincible, and continue to grow and develop. The resolution of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China clearly stated that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has achieved a new leap in the sinicization of Marxism. Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army, as an important part of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, is a valuable crystallization of our party’s unremitting exploration of the road to strengthening the army with Chinese characteristics. , wrote a new chapter in the development of contemporary Chinese Marxist military theory and military practice.

In promoting the cause of strong military and supporting the great cause of rejuvenation

Form the developed scientific military theory

A strong country must have a strong army, and a strong army can lead to national security. After long-term efforts, our party has united and led the Chinese people to struggle tenaciously and strive to become stronger, and the Chinese nation has ushered in a great leap from standing up, becoming rich, and becoming strong. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, President Xi has focused on realizing the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, deeply grasped the strategic needs of a strong country for a strong army, and focused on what kind of strong people’s army to build a strong people’s army in the new era and how to build a strong people’s army. Theoretical exploration and practical creation led to the creation of Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army, the latest achievement of the Sinicization of Marxist military theory.

Development is formed by insight into the general trend of the times and mastering the initiative of history.For a country to be prosperous and a strong army, it must advance in the logic of historical progress and in the trend of the times. The world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. The reform of the international strategic landscape and the global governance system is accelerating. In particular, the century-old changes in the world and the epidemic of the century are intertwined. Various security challenges are emerging one after another. Hegemonism, power politics and new interventionism are emerging. Rising, the world‘s development has entered a new period of turbulent change. Contemporary China is at a critical stage of developing from big to strong. The more our country develops and grows, the greater the external resistance and pressure it faces. At present, the new military revolution in the world is developing in depth, the speed, the scope, the depth and the impact are unprecedented since the end of the Second World War. The question of the times, the call for new practice and the birth of epoch-making innovations in military theory. President Xi, with the great historical initiative, has insight into the changing situation and forward-looking plans to shape the situation. He has made a series of top-level designs and strategic plans, and creatively answered the goal of the people’s army in the new era. Moving forward and other major issues with fundamental, directional, and overall issues.

Development is formed in the overall strategic planning and planning of the strategy of strengthening the military.Our party has always been good at developing the overall situation of the cause of the party and the people, thinking and planning the military, a “national event”. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee has coordinated and promoted the overall layout of “five-in-one”, coordinated the promotion of the “four comprehensive” strategic layout, implemented new development concepts, built a new development pattern, promoted high-quality development, and led us to build a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way. , opened a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way. President Xi unified the two major goals of enriching the country and strengthening the army, coordinating the two major issues of development and security, putting national defense and military modernization in the process of national modernization for planning, and elevating adherence to the party’s absolute leadership over the people’s army to adherence to and development of China in the new era. A basic strategy of socialism with characteristics, including deepening the reform of national defense and the military into the overall plan for comprehensively deepening the reform, integrating the military innovation system into the national innovation system, integrating our military personnel work into the party and state personnel work plan, and governing the military in accordance with the law. The overall plan of governing the country according to law clearly proposes to adhere to the policy of building the army through political reform, strengthening the army through technology, strengthening the army through talents, and running the army according to law.

The picture shows the officers and soldiers of a submarine base of the Navy held a ceremony to review the oath of joining the party (file photo).Xinhua News Agency issued Wang Qing / photo

Development is formed by solving prominent contradictions and eliminating problems and ills.In the new era, the strengthening of the army and the revitalization of the army are faced with many “Loushanguan” and “Lazikou”, which have not only accumulated long-term accumulation of disadvantages, but also constantly emerging new situations and new problems. With the extraordinary courage and determination to overcome difficulties, President Xi insisted on coordinating the response to internal and external risks, and taking both sides of the construction and equipment warfare. In response to the serious political risks that our military once faced, he unswervingly deepened political training; In view of the systemic obstacles, structural contradictions, and policy problems, the reform has been deepened in a drastic and comprehensive manner; in response to the “peaceful abuses” that have arisen in the long-term peaceful environment, great efforts have been made to shift the focus of the entire army’s work to preparing for wars. A series of innovative ideas and pioneering measures put forward by President Xi have clarified the breakthroughs and strengths for the strong military industry to break through the waves.

With systematic innovation, creative sublimation

Open up a new realm of the Party’s military guiding theory

Strengthening the military in the new era is a pioneering undertaking and a broad and profound military revolution. Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the military adheres to the ideological essence of Marxism, absorbs the spiritual characteristics of China‘s excellent military traditional culture, and is rooted in the vivid practice of strengthening the army and rejuvenating the army. It enriches and develops the party’s military guidance theory with systematic thinking, and deepens the defense of national defense with a new perspective. and understanding of the law of army building, the law of preparation for military struggle, and the law of war guidance.

In the early summer, a firepower regiment of the Army launched a multi-firearm fire drill across the day and night. The picture shows a new type of artillery carrying out long-range fire strikes.Chen Ming / photo

A strong country must have a strong army.Stressing that the consolidation of national defense and a strong people’s army are the strategic support for upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in the new era; The system provides strategic support, provides strategic support for defending national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, provides strategic support for safeguarding my country’s overseas interests, and provides strategic support for promoting world peace and development.

About realizing the party’s goal of strengthening the army in the new era.It is emphasized that the party’s goal of strengthening the army in the new era is to build a people’s army that obeys the party’s command, can win battles, and has a good work style, and build the people’s army into a world-class army; “Three-step” strategy, comprehensively promote the modernization of military theory, military organization, military personnel, and weapons and equipment, ensure that the centenary goal of the founding of the army is achieved by 2027, and the modernization of national defense and the military will be basically realized by 2035. By the middle of this century Build the people’s army into a world-class army in an all-round way.

About upholding the party’s absolute leadership over the people’s army.Emphasizing that insisting on the party’s command of the gun and building its own people’s army is an unbreakable truth that the party has achieved in the struggle of blood and fire; A series of fundamental principles and systems of the military, comprehensively and thoroughly implement the responsibility system of the chairman of the Military Commission, and be absolutely loyal, absolutely pure, and absolutely reliable; comprehensively strengthen the party’s leadership and party building in our army, forge a strong and powerful party organization, and make the party’s Political advantages and organizational advantages are transformed into winning advantages; political training is promoted in the spirit of rectification, and four fundamental things, ideals and beliefs, party spirit principles, combat effectiveness standards, and political work prestige, are established, and the “four haves” of the new era of revolutionary soldiers are cultivated. Forging “four iron” excellent troops.

About comprehensively improving the ability to prepare for war in the new era.Emphasize that the army is going to fight; it is necessary to thoroughly implement the military strategic policy for the new era, build a military strategic system for the new era, strengthen war and operational guidance, and develop strategies and tactics for people’s war; Govern the “peaceful accumulation of malpractices”; focus on actual combat-oriented military training, speed up the construction of a new military training system, and strengthen the cultivation of fighting spirit; speed up the creation of a high-level strategic deterrence and joint combat system, and make overall plans to prepare for military struggles in all directions and fields to ensure that all troops are fully prepared Always ready to fight, always ready to fight.

About carrying forward the glorious tradition and fine style of our party and our army.Emphasize that good work style is the distinctive feature and political advantage of our army; we must consciously carry forward the great spirit of party building, keep in mind the original mission, carry forward the glorious tradition, be brave in self-revolution, and always maintain the nature, purpose, and true character of the people’s army; unswervingly oppose and punish corruption, and constantly To achieve the goal of not being corrupt, not being able to be corrupt, and not wanting to be corrupt; insisting on being strict in the first place and being strict to the end to ensure strict discipline in the entire army; resolutely rectifying the “four styles”, especially formalism and bureaucracy, and striving to achieve a fundamental improvement in our army’s style of work .

About promoting the high-quality development of our army.Emphasizing that to promote the modernization of national defense and the military, we must put high-quality development in the first place, and speed up the effective supply of advanced combat capabilities; we must firmly establish the “five more emphasis” strategic guidance, adhere to the battle-led construction, strengthen the overall planning of war construction, and prepare for military struggles , to form a good situation in which warfare, construction and preparation are integrated; seize the key point of strategic management, promote the revolution in military management, improve the operational efficiency of the military system and the efficiency of the use of national defense resources; build logistics for all wars, and accelerate the construction of a modern military logistics system and Military modern asset management system; promote high-quality weaponry and equipment construction, and step up the construction of a modernized management system for weaponry and equipment.

On deepening defense and military reforms.Emphasize that reform is the only way to strengthen the army and a key move to determine the future of the army; we must firmly grasp the fundamentals of adhering to the correct direction of reform, firmly grasp the focus of being able to fight and win battles, and firmly grasp the direction of the modernization of the military’s organizational form. Firmly grasp the general requirement of being active and prudent; in accordance with the general principles of the Central Military Commission, the main battle in the theater, and the main construction of the service, we will reshape the overall leadership and command system of our army, create a military power system with elite combat forces as the main body, and improve The socialist military system with Chinese characteristics; adhere to the same direction, unbiased path, and undiminished strength, carry out the reform to the end, continuously liberate and develop combat effectiveness, and liberate and enhance the vitality of the army.

About accelerating national defense scientific and technological innovation.Emphasize that science and technology are the core combat capabilities; we must place national defense science and technology innovation in a more prominent position, promote the transformation of our military construction model to innovation-driven development, and build an innovative people’s army; enhance scientific and technological cognition, innovation, and application, and adhere to independent innovation. Strategic basis, promote high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, accelerate key core technology research, accelerate the development of strategic, cutting-edge, and disruptive technologies, and innovate the transformation of advanced technologies into combat effectiveness.

About forging high-quality professional new military talents.Emphasize that the way to strengthen the army is to win people; we must adhere to the party’s management of cadres, the party’s management of talents, and the organization and selection of personnel, implement the standard of good cadres in the army, and regard the ability to fight and win wars as the starting point and goal of talent work; implement military education in the new era The principle is to improve the three-in-one new military personnel training system, promote the comprehensive transformation and upgrading of military personnel’s ability, quality, structural layout, development and management; strengthen the strategic layout of personnel work, deepen the reform of military human resources policies and systems, and gather outstanding talents into the military industry.

Regarding improving the level of the rule of law in national defense and military construction.Emphasize that running the army according to law is the basic way for our party to build and run the army; we must focus on serving and preparing for wars, using the rule of law to improve our army’s ability to win modern warfare and ensure that our army can effectively perform its missions and tasks in the new era; build a military with Chinese characteristics The rule of law system has formed a system of complete, rigorous and efficient military regulations and systems, the implementation system of the military rule of law, the military rule of law supervision system, and the military rule of law guarantee system; in accordance with the requirements of the rule of law, change the way of governing the military, adhere to the unity of law and strictness, and highlight the rule of law in officials. , administer power according to law, and rely on the joint efforts of all officers and soldiers to build, enforce, and maintain the rule of law.

On building an integrated national strategic system and capacity.It is emphasized that national defense and military modernization must be integrated into national modernization; strategic guidance must be strengthened, key breakthroughs must be strengthened, legal guarantees must be strengthened, and national defense strength and economic strength must be promoted simultaneously; The unity of the military, the government, the military and the people.

Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Armed Forces covers all areas and aspects of military construction, reform and preparation for military struggle in the new era, and runs through the entire process of building and utilizing military forces. The construction provides scientific guidelines and a program of action.

From historic achievements, historic changes

Understand the practical power of theoretical innovation

The value of scientific theories lies in guiding practical creation and leading practical changes. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the army, the people’s army has made great strides on the road of strengthening the army with Chinese characteristics, and solved many problems that have long been wanted but not solved. He has accomplished many great things that he wanted to do but failed to accomplish in the past, achieved extraordinary achievements, and wrote a glorious chapter in the history of the people’s army.

Leading our army to achieve revolutionary forging and overall remodeling.President Xi led our army to rectify its origins in reforming and innovating, rebuilding and rebuilding in the course of great destruction, and leapfrogging development in the process of upgrading and accelerating, and the people’s army has a new look. In the past decade, the fundamental advantage of the party’s command gun has been continuously strengthened. President Xi led the convening of the Gutian All-Army Political Work Conference, opening a new journey of ideological party building and political army building in the new era. Reinvigorate the political discipline of our military, promote the implementation of the chairman of the Military Commission’s responsibility system, improve the institutional system for the party to lead the military, and build an ideological and political education system for the people’s army in the new era. Resolutely investigate and deal with serious violations of discipline and law such as Guo Boxiong, Xu Caihou, Fang Fenghui, Zhang Yang, etc., and completely eliminate the influence of their poisoning. Upright atmosphere, strict rules, punishing corruption, strengthening the organization, grasping the grassroots, and forging the soul of the army have forged the absolute loyalty of officers and soldiers. The modernization process has accelerated significantly in the past decade. President Xi has led the most extensive and profound reform of national defense and the military since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, reconstructed the leadership and command system, the modern military power system, and the military policy system, marking the appearance of the army of a big country and a strong country. Accelerate the integrated development of mechanization, informatization and intelligence, launch the engine of scientific and technological innovation at full speed, gradually build a new military personnel training system and a new military scientific research system, accelerate the construction of a modern military logistics system, a modern military asset management system, and a modern management system for weapons and equipment. Modernization enters the “fast lane”, press the “fast forward key”. After long-term efforts, our army has basically achieved mechanization, made significant progress in informatization construction, and improved its construction level and actual combat capability to a great level. In the past ten years, the construction mode and the way of governing the army have been accelerated. President Xi focuses on promoting the high-quality development of the army, aiming at the ambitious goal of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the army and laying out the “14th Five-Year Plan” to promote the transformation of our army into a quality, efficient and technology-intensive one; adhere to the rule of law, strict military discipline, and resolutely correct the problems of the army. The phenomenon of non-compliance with the law, lax law enforcement, and ignorance of violations of the law, officers and soldiers continue to strengthen their belief in the rule of law and their thinking on the rule of law.

Lead our military to form stronger capabilities and more reliable means.President Xi has kept pace with the times and innovated military strategic guidance, paid close attention to military training and preparations, personally planned and commanded major military operations, and led our military to significantly improve its ability to prepare for wars. In the past ten years, a strategic weapon to deter the enemy and control the enemy has been forged. The systematization, informatization, autonomy, and actualization of weapons and equipment have been accelerated, and a modern weapons and equipment system with fourth-generation equipment as the backbone and third-generation equipment as the main body has been basically established. The first domestically-made aircraft carrier was handed over to the line, the third aircraft carrier was launched and named, the new nuclear submarine was handed over to the line, the J-20 battle patrol the East China Sea, the Yun-20 was delivered remotely, the “Dongfeng” series is growing day by day, various unmanned combat systems With rapid development, the material and technological foundation for a strong army to win is increasingly solid. In the past ten years, a synthetic multi-functional elite force has been created. The combat force has become more lean, modular, and multi-functional. The combined brigades, air assault brigades, marines, airborne troops, and joint logistics support brigades have been successively adjusted and formed, and new combat forces represented by information operations and electronic countermeasures have been established. Continuing to grow, our army has accelerated the construction of a joint combat force system with elite combat forces as the main body. This decade has shaped a proactive pattern of struggle. The whole army resolutely fulfills its missions and tasks in the new era, conducts military struggles stably and flexibly, effectively responds to external military provocations and emergencies in relevant directions, deters “Taiwan independence” separatist acts, strengthens border control and fights against encroachment, establishes the East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone, organizes Regular combat patrols in the South China Sea have defended national sovereignty, security and development interests with a tenacious fighting spirit and practical actions.

The picture shows on July 22, 2021, in the Xiaogangwa reach of the Jialu River in Kaifeng City, Henan Province, officers and soldiers of a brigade of airborne troops jumped into chest-deep floods to reinforce dams.Xinhua News Agency issued Yu Hongchun / photo

Lead our army to inspire the spirit of a strong army and condense the strength of a strong army.In the practice of running the party, the country and the army, President Xi has shown superb political wisdom, strong historical responsibility, excellent leadership ability, and lofty leadership style, endowed Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the army with a unique theoretical character and spiritual temperament, and provided the best training for revolutionary soldiers in the new era. Valuable spiritual nourishment. This decade has strengthened self-reliance and self-confidence. Whether it is the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and other grand celebrations, or the successful holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, whether it is to win the largest and most powerful battle against poverty in human history, or The major strategic achievements in the fight against the new crown pneumonia epidemic have greatly enhanced the ambition, backbone and confidence of officers and soldiers to be Chinese. In particular, the appearance of our army is the same every year, showing the trend of striving to stand shoulder to shoulder with first-class and dare to surpass. “Being in a new era and catching up with a good era” has become the common aspiration of officers and soldiers. Become the strongest voice up and down the army. The past ten years have sharpened the heroic spirit. Combat effectiveness standards and the idea of ​​a combat team are firmly established in the army. It is the “basic state” of the army to prepare for battle and win the battle with real plans. One is not afraid of hardship, and the other is not afraid of death. In the face of major struggles and urgent and dangerous tasks, the majority of officers and soldiers fought on the front line “without fear of danger”, defended the country “without giving up an inch of land”, and “swearing to die” in the fight against the epidemic, forging a bloody iron bone that is brave and fearless, and who dares to fight and win. This decade has been bursting with energy, vitality and creativity. The military career planning and development path have become clearer, the military honor system has been established, and it has become a social consensus to treat military personnel in accordance with the law. “It has gradually become a reality, and the unity of the military, the government, the army and the people has become more consolidated, and it has continued to stimulate the strong positive energy of strengthening the army and rejuvenating the army. Over the past ten years, under the guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the army, batches of officers and soldiers have been tempered into steel in the great melting pot of the heroic people’s army, showing the demeanor of the most lovable people in the new era in the practice of strengthening the army.

The road to strengthening the army for ten years has been hard work and hard work, and the achievements of strengthening the army in the past ten years are shining in the annals of history. Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the military has penetrated into the military’s heart and has taken root, demonstrating the power of truth and practice. We must unswervingly cast a solid military soul under the banner of the party, unswervingly arm the entire army with Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the military, continuously deepen our understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and strengthen the “four Self-confidence”, achieve “two maintenance”, implement the responsibility system of the chairman of the Central Military Commission, welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with practical actions, in order to achieve the Party’s goal of strengthening the army in the new era and build the people’s army into a world-class army, Make unremitting efforts to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.