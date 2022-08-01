The heads of state communicated frankly and deeply expected China and the United States to play a leading role

——People from many countries are discussing the first phone call between China and the United States

Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone call with U.S. President Biden on the evening of the 28th. The two heads of state had candid communication and exchanges on China-US relations and issues of mutual concern.

In an interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency, people from many countries said that the talks between the Chinese and US leaders were candid and in-depth. In the face of a turbulent world, the international community expects China and the United States to play a leading role in maintaining world peace and security and promoting global development and prosperity. On the Taiwan issue, the U.S. side should abide by the one-China principle and implement the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques.

The direct phone call between the heads of state is very beneficial to the development of bilateral relations

Former US Ambassador to China Max Baucus commented that direct phone calls between the heads of state of China and the US are very beneficial to the development of bilateral relations. The more leadership exchanges on both sides, the more likely the two countries will find a way to get along with each other.

Ong Tak Seng, a Singaporean current affairs commentator, believes that it is very important for the leaders of China and the United States to have frank and in-depth communication. He said that there is a lot of room for coordination between China and the United States, and there are also broad areas for cooperation.

Ronnie Lins, director of the Brazilian Center for China Studies, said that the call between the leaders of China and the United States sent a positive signal to the world, indicating that China and the United States, as two important powers, may develop in a coordinated manner for the common interests of mankind. He looks forward to strengthening coordination between China and the United States to contribute to global prosperity and development.

Lucio Pietro, an international relations researcher at the Asia-Pacific Development Foundation, a Philippine think tank, pointed out that the call between the leaders of China and the United States sent a positive signal that China and the United States attach importance to the impact of bilateral relations on global development, and hope to manage differences through communication and dialogue to safeguard the world Peace and stability.

Charles Onunajju, director of the Nigeria Center for China Studies, noted that the phone call between the leaders of China and the United States comes at a time when global tensions are intensifying and the world economy is under increasing downward pressure. The communication at the highest level between the two sides is of great significance.

Onunajju also said that the United States is wrong to regard China as a strategic competitor, and it is easy to send the wrong signal to the people of the two countries and the rest of the world. As one of the most important bilateral relations in the world, China and the United States seek and expand common interests, which can not only better solve the problems between the two countries, but also help solve other problems in the world.

China and the U.S. play a leading role in solving the problems facing the world

Leia Bessie, a French expert on China issues, said that from this call, it can be seen that President Xi Jinping insists on seeking solutions to the problems between China and the United States from the perspective of global common well-being.

She pointed out that at the global macroeconomic level, coordination and dialogue between China and the United States are crucial. The US should not pursue economic decoupling, and bilateral trade relations should be closer to achieve win-win cooperation.

Lins expressed his expectation that China and the United States will play a leading role. He said that poverty and social inequality are common enemies of countries around the world. Strengthening coordination and playing a leading role between China and the United States will help solve the problems faced by all mankind and improve the well-being of people of all countries.

Cavens Adhill, a Kenyan international studies scholar, said that we hope that China and the United States will maintain communication in many fields to help the world economy get out of stagflation and get rid of the risk of recession.

Adhill said that he is very pleased to see the leaders of the two countries have candid and in-depth exchanges on various current issues. If China-US relations return to the normal development track, it will be beneficial to the world, and developing countries hope to see the positive development of China-US relations.

Jamal Zahran, a professor of political science at Egypt’s Suez Canal University, hopes the United States will show more sincerity in dealing with the global economic woes. He said that China and the United States should work together to combat stagflation. People expect China and the United States to play a leading role in changing the uncertain state and economic and political chaos in many parts of the world.

In addition to economic challenges, the new crown epidemic and regional hotspot issues are also inseparable from Sino-US cooperation. Onunajju believes that China and the United States shoulder important responsibilities. He urged the United States to readjust its relationship with China and play its role as a responsible major power.

Kwon Ki-sik, president of the South Korea-China City Friendship Association, said that eliminating differences between China and the United States is a shortcut to properly resolve various current international issues. Only by sticking to the path of cooperation between China and the United States can we promote international security cooperation, help the world overcome the challenges of the epidemic at an early date, and get rid of the shadow of economic stagnation, so that the world can continue to move forward in the direction of stability and prosperity.

The US should abide by the one-China principle

Adhill said that the Taiwan issue has always been the most important and sensitive issue in China-US relations, and the US has been trying to use the Taiwan issue to check and balance China. There is no doubt that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China‘s territory, and the US side is very clear about this. The US side should respect China‘s core interests and major concerns.

Bessie recounted the recent provocative actions of the United States on the Taiwan issue, and pointed out that it was extremely wrong for the United States to try to undermine China‘s unification, create regional instability, and even launch a public opinion war to attack China. She said that the U.S. approach is extremely dangerous, and the U.S. side should abide by the one-China principle.

Talking about the US frequently trying to test China‘s bottom line by brushing aside the Taiwan issue, Onunaizhu said bluntly that the US should give up the so-called “strategic ambiguity” on the Taiwan issue, and it should be consistent with its words and deeds, and not cause trouble.

Quan Qizhi said, “Public opinion must not be violated. Playing with fire will set you on fire” is China‘s firm warning to external forces that undermine the one-China principle. The U.S. should end arms sales to Taiwan that undermine the one-China principle, stop military operations that create tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and implement the three Sino-U.S. joint communiqués.

Weng Desheng also noted China‘s warning to the US on the Taiwan issue that “playing with fire will set you on fire”. He pointed out that this clear warning once again showed the United States China‘s firm will to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope that the United States will live up to its words and deeds and not test China‘s red lines.

