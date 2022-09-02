There are many examples of corporate men. Let’s take Lionel Messi, at the center of a telenovela that led him to leave Barcelona last year and wear the Paris Saint Germain shirt, a team founded in August 1970. Nothing to do – in terms of history and trophies – with the Barca, which came to life in 1899.The Argentine footballer owns a multimillion-dollar empire run by the family clan: his brother Rodrigo, his mother Celia and his father-agent Jorge Horacio, who also opened a company in Milan, in the shadow of the Madonnina. The podcast reconstructs the past and present affairs of the Paris Saint Germain footballer.

Ibra, the business magician

And what about the “multinational Ibra”? «Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the most intelligent of all and also the richest. He has a billion pound value inside him. He is incredibly sharp, he has a nose for business. He has invested in games, tech start-ups and diamonds. He has already sold a large number of investment fund shares that no one was aware of. When I sign a contract for him, Zlatan always jokes asking me “Are you stealing my money?”. I reply that I am making him rich and that in any case I cannot steal from the poor », said his powerful prosecutor Mino Raiola, who died prematurely on April 30, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo – it is impossible not to come back to him – is the first footballer in history to have earned a billion dollars. In fact, if we think carefully, only the salary he received from Juventus projected him to Olympus. With 31 million euros net per year, CR7 earned 2.58 million euros per month, 85,968 euros per day, 3,582 euros per hour, 59.7 per minute and 99 cents per second. Even when he was sleeping.

And even today, at Manchester United, his salary is almost € 560,000 a week or, if you prefer, € 79,452 a day. To collect more money, then, he just needs to post a photo of him on Instagram, where he has almost half a billion followers, more than the inhabitants of Italy, Great Britain, France and Germany combined.

From Mancini to Totti to Baggio

The “second life” of the Midas kings of football is almost always far from the spotlight of the football fields. It is the most private part, the one on which the newspapers do not linger but which involves the money earned from sporting successes. In many cases these are real estate investments, such as those of Italy’s manager, Roberto Mancini. Gianluca Vialli, on the other hand, chose the City of London for his investments.