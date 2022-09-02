Approached by the woman they find themselves without wallets: already in 3 victims chosen with care, the thief acts with an accomplice

RIVAROLO CANAVESE

Those few moments of human contact cost three retirees from Rivarolo the wallet. Goodbye to cash. But also to documents, identity cards, driving licenses and, for some, ATMs and credit cards. There are at least three citizens of Rivarolo, all over seventy, victims of the old but still current hug scam.

And in the city, the police are on the trail of a handsome middle-aged lady who, with an accomplice, targets the victims, approaches them and relieves them of cash.

They also include a high-profile former administrator and politician with a brilliant past at Palazzo Lomelli ni. Like the others, he had to go to the barracks and file a complaint.

«I was walking in the ally of Corso Indipendenza. My wife had gone to the bank and I went to buy two packs of tobacco – says one of the victims – I remember putting them in a plastic bag with a newspaper and the bread I bought shortly before. Suddenly a woman walking in front of me cut my way and stood in front of me. I remember she had two bright eyes and a big smile. “You don’t remember me,” she told me. I tried to figure out who she was, where I had met her before her and she impetuously hugged me. She then she gave me a quick greeting and ran to the car driven by a guy who was waiting for her on the other side of the road. Honestly, I was thrilled ».

«At that moment – concludes his story the pensioner – I was joined by my wife and I told her what had happened asking her if that woman could ever have been a friend of our daughter. Only half an hour later I stopped at the bar to have a coffee and I realized that I no longer had my wallet with me. Then I realized what happened. I was the victim of a theft with dexterity ».

And it was not the only one because of volatilized portfolios after a warm hug they are also being talked about in Cuorgnè and Castellamonte while in Rivarolo there is still talk of the fake Smat technicians who in the company of an accomplice dressed as a carabiniere, on Friday morning they tried to deceiving and narcotizing a pensioner residing in an elegant house on the outskirts of the city with the spray.

But the criminals in that case went badly because Adriano, this is the name of the pensioner, realized at the very end that those in front of him were three impostors and, also thanks to the help of the neighbors, he put them on the run. Unfortunately, his is an isolated case. Because in many, too many occasions, the scammers have fled with money and valuables.