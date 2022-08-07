Original title: Crazy night for giants: Liverpool upset Paris 5-0 Messi barbs the world wave Tottenham Blues win

From the evening of August 6th to the early morning of August 7th, Beijing time, the first round matches of the Premier League, Ligue 1, and Bundesliga, which fans have been waiting for, kicked off. , but not all giants have won the game.

The first appearance is Liverpool, the first round of the league, Liverpool away to the newly promoted Fulham. Originally thought that Liverpool could easily win, but I didn’t expect the game to be really easy. With Salah’s shot, Liverpool tied the score and scored 1 point.

In the 32nd minute of the first half, “Mi Shen” MitrovicReceived Tate’s cross and headed home to help Fulham take the lead.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Klopp made a substitution adjustment and came on as a substitute. NunesReceived Salah’s cross and scored with a wonderful heel to help Liverpool level the score.

Just 8 minutes later, Fulham took the lead again, and Van Dijk sent a penalty, which was fouled. MitrovicPersonally operate the knife, take the penalty hit.

In the 80th minute, Liverpool scored again, this time, Nunes stops the ball, Salah pushes to score。

In the end, Liverpool drew with Fulham 2-2 away, which was a big upset.

Tottenham 4-1 Southampton

After Liverpool’s game, Tottenham’s game also started soon. At White Hart Lane, Tottenham ushered in the adjustment of Southampton. Tottenham, Son Heung-min, Kane, KulusevskiThe striker tridents all started.

Only 12 minutes into the game, the White Hart Lane Stadium fell silent. Southampton scored the first goal. ProwseA volley shot, giving Southampton a head start.

The Southampton fans were not happy for too long. In the 21st minute, Kulusevski made a cross from the right. SessegnonClimb to the top to tie the score.

In the 31st minute, Tottenham overtook the score and Sun Xingmin made a cross from the left. DellHeaded home to make it 2-1.

In the 61st minute, Tottenham scored again, Emerson’s cross created a threat and caused sarisu‘s own oolong.

Just 2 minutes later, Tottenham sealed the victory, Emerson assists Kulusevski to score. In the end, Tottenham beat Southampton 4-1.

Chelsea 1-0 Everton

In the early morning of August 7th, Chelsea’s away game against Everton started on time. Unlike last season, Chelsea’s defence has undergone a lot of changes.

Rudiger left the team, Alonso is also on the verge of leaving the team, Cucurella, Coulibaly SterlingThe joining of others has allowed Chelsea to be effectively supplemented.

In the away game against Everton, Chelsea did not play easily. The first half of the game between the two teams was rather dull. StirlingOnce scored, but because of offside, the goal was invalid,

In stoppage time in the first half, Chilwell broke into the penalty area and was brought down. The referee decisively pointed to the penalty spot, JorginhoIn one fell swoop, score a goal.

In the second half of the game, Everton’s offense improved, and Cucurella’s debut also stabilized Chelsea’s position. In the end, Chelsea beat Everton 1-0 away and got a good start.

Paris 5-0 Claremont

At 3:00 a.m. on August 7, the first round of Ligue 1 ushered in a focus battle. Paris Saint-Germain played away to Clermont. The two teams played against each other last season, and Paris won 4-0 and 6-1 respectively.Before the game, Paris announced Mbappe out due to injury。

In the face of opponents with obvious strength gaps, the opening only 9 minutes, Messi leads Neymar with assist。

Trident of Paris Ashraf, Neymar, MessiThe cooperation is quite tacit. In the 26th minute, it was the attack instigated by the three people, and finally Ashraf burst into the goal from a small angle.

In the 38th minute, Neymar’s free kick accurately assisted the captain Marquinhos to score.

Taking an early 3-0 lead, Paris played more leisurely.

In the 80th minute, Messi received a return from Neymar and scored.

In the 86th minute, receiving an assist from Paredes, Messi’s wonderful stop and barb scored, staged a world wave.

In the 86th minute, receiving an assist from Paredes, Messi's wonderful stop and barb scored, staged a world wave.

In the end, with Neymar's 1 goal and 3 assists, Messi's 2 goals and 1 assist, and the goals of Ashraf and Marquinhos. Paris Saint-Germain beat Claremont 5-0 away to get a good start in Ligue 1 this season.