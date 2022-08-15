At the Franchi the goals of Bonaventura, Okereke, Jovic, Buonaiuto (directly from a corner kick) and Mandragora decide with the complicity of Radu. Among the grigiorossi, Escalante was sent off at the end of the first half

The Cremonese, 9590 days after the last match in the top flight (Milan-Cremonese 7-1), lost at minute 95 in the league debut against Fiorentina. Coach Massimiliano Alvini commented on the match on Dazn’s microphones: “The team must understand that this is our championship and losing so it hurts because I think that the way we got to the game, against an opponent who finished seventh, in ten, I’m sorry. I told the team that this is the way, we understand where we can improve, where we have done well and we look forward with confidence. We took them high, we played with two half strikers, we lost it badly “.

“Radu? He’s a good goalkeeper – continues the grigiorosso coach -, last year he was crucified for a mistake, you can’t destroy a boy. Today he played a great game. We played against a team that, apart from Jovic, he had the same eleven as last season, we played in 10, we almost went 3-2 with Dessers. If we understand we can attack to hurt, we can reach the goal we have set. “

“I am not satisfied with anything – explained Alvini at the press conference -, because we return home with nothing in hand. We were playing against a great team, which took the field with 9/11 last year and initially put us in difficulty,” especially from Sottil’s side. But every time we had the ball we had an idea to hurt us too. In the second half we had an excellent game, Fiorentina had many chances and the victory can stand, but a draw is not It would have been a scandal. What did I feel in the 95th minute? Sorry for my players and for our fans. Taking a goal like this leaves bitterness, I would have preferred to lose for a goal from Biraghi at the crossroads. It’s not that I’m not happy with anything, I am disappointed with the result, which is what makes the difference. The difference between winning and losing is a ball that goes in or out, that changes the mood of the situations. end I have to collect zer or in a game like this and that leaves me with great sorrow “. See also Hearts of champions, Telese completes the Cagliari story of the Scudetto

On the next day, Cremonese will face José Mourinho’s Roma at the Olimpico on Monday 22 August at 6.30 pm.

August 14, 2022

