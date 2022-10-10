Cremonese’s sixth league defeat arrives at home against Napoli. Coach Massimiliano Alvini commented on the match on Dazn’s microphones: “Considering the match, for me Cremonese made a dignified performance, of great courage. The match was in the balance until the 92nd minute, then one reads the result but the game said something else, not that result. The race must be analyzed carefully, considering what we put in it and the value of the opponent. They were facilitated by a half penalty, then we conceded an ingenuity at the far post. But we played an important, important, important game. The result penalizes us beyond measure. “

“Could the second goal have been avoided? The ball may have been misread – explains the coach grigiorosso -, but Mario Rui’s is a fast, strong ball that arrives in a swoop. We must also analyze the game and the idea, the Cremonese comes out too penalized by this match. Too much, too much. Little confidence because the results do not arrive? No, absolutely not true, the team is 100% on the pitch. Today we held up to the leaders until the 92nd minute, forcing them to suffer. . Nothing changes in my work, I am sure of what we are doing and I am sure that Cremonese will raise her head and she will also be there to fight for the goal-salvation “.