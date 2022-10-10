VERONA – The heart of the icebox of the old general warehouses in Verona begins to beat again with the strength of a brand that speaks to the world. Eataly has also opened its doors in Veneto and the choice fell on the city of the Arena. “This was the poorest region of Italy seventy years ago, now it is the richest also thanks to those who live there, who have been able to bend over backwards”, he said pleased Oscar Farinettiface and soul of Eataly.