Simon Kjaer, Rossoneri defender, spoke to ‘Milan TV’ after Cremonese-Milan, match of the 14th matchday of Serie A 2022-2023

Simon KjaerAC Milan defender, spoke to the microphones of ‘Milan TV‘at the end of Cremonese-Milanmatch of the 14th day of the Serie A 2022-2023 held at the stadium ‘Zini‘. Here, then, are his statements.

Cremonese-Milan 0-0, Kjaer speaks at the end of the match — About the race: “A little bit the same story of Spezia. There we took it home at the end. On the details of the moment, during a match, we have to be more careful. Something is missing, we have to fix it immediately to bring three points home on Sunday”.

On Malick Thiaw’s performance: “Malick is an excellent player, a very good young player. He works hard every day. The coach decided to let him play and in my opinion he played an excellent game. He has won many duels, he has put quality in it. In my opinion he has the boy played an excellent game. “

November 8, 2022 (change November 8, 2022 | 23:33)

