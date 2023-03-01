Sources from the public prosecutor’s office made it known to Ansa. The Giallorossi coach and the fourth official of the match Marco Serra will be heard shortly. After the match Mou had accused: “He wasn’t honest and he didn’t say what he said to me and how he said it to me: unjustifiable words. Now I want to understand if I can do something from a legal point of view” CREMONESE 2-1 ROME: THE HIGHLIGHTS

Mourinho against Serra, now being investigated. “The Federal Prosecutor’s Office, following the statements of the Roma coach, opened an investigation into the episode which led to his expulsion during the tender with the Cremonese “. Sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office made it known to Ansa. “The Giallorossi coach and the fourth official of the match Marco Serra will be heard shortly.”

The reconstruction Mourinho was sent off seconds into the second half of the match. The dispute on the sideline ignited especially with the fourth official Serra. And that’s exactly what he talked about Special One in post-race interviews: “I’m emotional but not crazy, to have a reaction like that means something serious has happened. Now I want to understand if I can do something legally. The fourth man (Serra, in fact, ndr) told Piccinini to expel me but he didn’t tell honestly what he said to me and how he said it to me. I would like to know if there is any audio, but they told me that what the referees say is not recorded”.



Cremonese vs Roma – Serie A TIM 2022/2023

In the changing rooms And again: “At the end of the game Piccinini saw me enter the locker room of Serra and tell him: ‘I want you to be honest and tell what happened’, – continued Mourinho in the interviews -, but he has memory problems and can’t remember. His words? I prefer not to tell her. If he told the referee what he told me, he was the one walking away: but he is a liar. If he’s on the pitch next matchday and I’m not, I won’t be able to understand this. Mr. Serra may be a referee of an incredible dimension on the pitch and he’s the next Collina or Rosetti, but as a person I respect him as much as he respects me.” See also Irving expected to miss 8 games due to anti-Semitic turmoil next Monday against Grizzlies – yqqlm



Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitterclick on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies

